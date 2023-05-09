KNOXVILLE — The Maryville softball team huddled in right field and attempted to digest its season coming to an end.
Those tear-filled conclusions are difficult no matter how they come about, but this one was harder to stomach in part because of a lackluster defensive effort that cost the Lady Rebels an opportunity to play another day.
No. 3-seed Maryville committed six errors that led to five unearned runs in an 8-4 loss to No. 5 Bearden at Hardin Valley Academy.
“One hundred percent of the credit goes to Bearden,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “They executed everything they were supposed to execute. They’re shortstop, (Allie Seritt), was just lights out. You have to give credit to the team who made the plays, but with that being said, it is very difficult to swallow the fact that we didn’t make the plays.
“There are some plays that if we had made them, I think it would have been closer in the end with a shot to do something, but ultimately when one team shows up and plays really well, I think you have to highlight that.”
Maryville (10-19) had its first defensive miscue in the top of the first inning, but junior pitcher Bekah Duck was able to work around the two-out error by getting Bearden’s Jaycee Overton to pop out to second.
Its next two would be far more costly.
Maryville senior catcher Kennedy Oliver seemingly picked off Bearden’s Abby Thompson at second with one away in the third, but an errant throw amid a rundown between second and third allowed Thompson to reach third and Reese Waltman to advance to second. Two pitches later, Rylee Sieber hit a weak-hit grounder to junior first baseman Mara Johnson, who fired home despite Thompson being a step away from the plate instead of getting the sure out.
A two-run double from Overton on the ensuing at-bat gave the Lady Bulldogs (9-12) a 3-1 lead.
Maryville senior third baseman Ryleigh Maples was unable to field a Bailey Hauge grounder to lead off the fifth. Hauge later scored on a Sieber RBI single to break a 3-3 tie.
Another run scored two batters later when Duck could not field a Serritt bunt cleanly. The run would have scored regardless.
The last error came to lead off the sixth and almost immediately led to another run when Thompson followed it up with a triple to right.
“I don’t feel like we had innings that snowballed out of control in the regular season like that,” Michalski said. “It seems like that only happens during the tournament, and maybe that’s just because you do really feel the pressure in the tournament. Perhaps that’s something to look at from a coaching perspective of what can we do to help them be as poised as possible in those moments and feel confident in those moments when things aren’t going well.”
The errors played a part in a sour send off for a group of seniors that helped get the program back on track after Michalski took the job.
The Lady Rebels were one win away from a Region 2-4A tournament berth last season and could have found themselves in the same position had they played better defense.
“Our culture is unique in that we laugh all the time together,” Michalski said. “It’s starts from the second we show up. We’re having fun, and I think we really love coming out to play softball. That’s the thing I’ve probably enjoyed most about coaching this team. When I was coaching baseball, sometimes it felt like work, but it never feels like work with these girls, and I think that’s our seniors and their personalities. They’re fun people. They know how to joke around, they laugh all the time, and it’s just fun to be around them. I appreciate the fact that they’ve been that way with us because they didn’t have to be that way.”
Maryville’s starting lineup against Bearden featured six seniors, leaving several holes to fill as it attempts to make next season the one where there are no tears in the district tournament.
“The message I gave to them was to think about all the things this season — going way back to the fall and when were able to start practice and scrimmage and all of those things — that we had try and fix and correct and the things that persisted that maybe didn’t get fixed,” Michalski said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of these tournaments, and when you lose, it’s always the things that plagued you throughout the season that cost you.
“As we go through the preparation for next season, when we have the opportunity to change or fox something, we take advantage of it.”
