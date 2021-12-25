During the field goal period of a recent All-Star game practice, Maryville coach Derek Hunt saw a familiar face behind the goal post, shagging balls for the kickers.
It was Mike Bethea.
Though he was an All-Star pick himself and coming off a sensational senior season, Maryville’s star linebacker kept doing what comes natural to him: helping others.
“The thing I like about Mike, he was never too good to serve,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “He’s willing to do things like that.”
Bethea’s ability to positively impact others is only matched by his formidability on the football field. The backbone of Maryville’s staunch defense, he totaled 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss, plus 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season to be named The Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year.
Making Bethea’s accomplishments even more impressive is the fact he didn’t join the Rebels until his junior year, when his family, originally from Maryville, moved back from South Carolina. It meant starting all over for a player who had carved a role at his former school, but was now on the talent-loaded roster of one of the best football teams in the state.
“It was a very humbling experience,” Bethea said. “I shined where I was at in South Carolina, but then I came here and I was like, ‘New playbook, new everything, everybody is great at what they do.’”
Because he joined the team during preseason practice, Bethea played junior varsity for a few games, learning the ins-and-outs of Maryville’s defense before moving up to varsity.
“It was a very great experience. I loved JV for the most part because you get to really go up against kids who want to be on varsity, so everybody’s out there giving 110%,” Bethea said.
Once he became a varsity starter, though, his influence was widely felt, both in games and on the practice field. The energy Bethea would bring to practice would spill over not only to his teammates, but even to Maryville’s coaches, Hunt said.
“Mike is a special kid,” Hunt said. “He just has such a great energy and attitude. Every day at practice he would bring it. He’s a guy that we counted on to kind of pull us through practice some days, on tough days. I don’t know if we’ve ever coached somebody with as much positive energy and influence that he brought every single day.”
“I thought he was such a positive influence on his peers and certainly a great role model for his peers as well,” Hunt added. “Any time you can see someone who works as hard as he does, has success, I think that does a good thing for everybody else because it shows you the track record, that it’s going to take what it takes.”
Bethea’s work ethic didn’t just include perfecting his own skills.
When Maryville hosted early-week scrimmages for younger players, Bethea would stick around the facilities to watch and cheer them on. When the Rebels’ JV team traveled for games, he would ride along on the bus just so he could stand on the sidelines and give his support.
“He would do things that, as a coach, I’ve not ever seen varsity kids do,” Hunt said. “That was just so impressive, the maturity. He just wanted everybody around him to be good. I think because of his desire to make his teammates better, he ended up becoming such a better player himself. He’s a special, special kid. He’s got a great heart.”
Bethea’s JV experience allowed him to understand the plight of players at that level, so even as a top varsity starter, he wanted to give back to his younger teammates.
“I (rode with the JV team) because I know where each of those boys come from, what they’re trying to achieve,” Bethea said. “So me being there, giving them water, giving them a positive influence, being a hype energy on the sidelines, they always told me time and time again, ‘It’s different when you’re on the sideline.’
“That’s what I strive to be. I want to be a big impact on my team and to set an example for those coming up so they know how to lead.”
For his next step, Bethea, who also has a passion for volleyball and hopes to play that sport in college, too, is considering multiple schools, but he’s particularly interested in attending an HBCU.
“I’ve always wanted to learn more about my Black culture and where people like me come from,” Bethea said. “I feel like going to an HBCU and getting more in touch with people who look more like me and definitely don’t act like me, I can take pieces from their book and become a different person. Knowledge is power.”
Wherever Bethea ends up next, his high school coach is just glad the 2021 Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year spent a chapter of his life at Maryville.
“My only regret is that they didn’t move back sooner,” Hunt said. “I wish we could have had him for four years and not just two because he has definitely made an impact on our program and left his imprint on a lot of lives.”
