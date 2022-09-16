BLUFF CITY — Seymour coach Scott Branton said he was only half-joking midway through the second half when he suggested to an assistant that the Eagles forgo their offense and punt the ball to put the defense back on the field.
With the offense moving but shooting itself in the foot on several drives, the defense rose to the occasion by scoring on two of its four turnovers, leading Seymour to a 28-21 win over Sullivan East on Friday.
Seymour (3-2, 2-0 Region 1-4A) trailed 14-7 at the half and late in the third quarter despite the offense moving the ball well until reaching the red zone.
Junior Zyon Rockett picked off a deflected Patriot pass and weaved through the center of the field 44 yards for the first big defensive play with 92 seconds remaining in the third period.
Sullivan East (2-3, 0-2) responded with a quick first down after one of several long kicking game returns, but on the next play, junior Kai Thompson met Donavan Smith-Peters in the flat after linebacker Jayden Shanklin put a strong pop on the Patriot runner, stripping the ball. With nothing but green grass in front of him, Thompson raced to the end zone to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead entering the final quarter.
“Shanklin stood him up, and I saw a great opportunity to take it and then just took it to the crib,” Thompson said. “I just thought, ‘Don’t get caught from behind.”
Seymour had another long march end on a turnover on downs, but forced a fourth-and-long. The Patriots went for it, but the snap flew past quarterback Drake Fisher.
Needing just seven yards and earning half of those on an East penalty, Thompson barged in to give the Eagles offense its final score.
The defense continued to make the big plays. On the next Patriots drive, Rockett added another strip, ripping the ball away from an East receiver with just under two minutes remaining.
The Seymour offense couldn’t eat up enough clock, and the punt return unit allowed another long return, giving East one last crack in the final seconds. The Patriots scored on a fourth-down 23-yard pass, but junior Carson Vines jumped on the ensuing onside kick try and Seymour took the victory snap to come away with the road-game win.
Seymour dominated most statistics, especially in the first half, but trailed 14-7 heading into the locker room.
“We were moving the ball but just couldn’t get out of our own way with silly things like penalties,” Branton said. “Our special teams have a lot of work to get done in coverage, too. Offensively, we’d play well and get close but then have a penalty or drop a pass, but I think the defense played well all night.”
The Eagles picked up five first downs on the opening possession, moving to the 8-yard line, but a holding call stalled the drive and a 30-yard field goal from Bennett Cain banged off the upright.
Seymour held the Patriots, then marched 47 yards after a short punt gave good field position and scored on a 4-yard run from junior quarterback Blake Johnson.
After the score, a squib kick backfired with a Patriot front man quickly grabbing the ball and bursting past the opening line of Eagles, setting the Patriots up at the Seymour 39-yard line. The Eagles forced a fourth down only to leave Balyn Wolfe undefended down the middle of the field. Fisher hit the receiver for a score, but the missed extra point attempt kept the Eagles ahead 7-6 briefly.
Seymour continued to move the ball and benefited from an interception by Sergio Sanchez. Another big gainer was returned due to a hold, and a long run back on the ensuing punt gave the Patriots another short field.
Three plays later, Fisher found another unguarded receiver, this time Corbin Laisure, for a 35-yard score. The same duo connected on an extra-point pass for the 14-7 halftime lead.
Thompson was a workhorse for the offense, gaining 169 yards on 19 carries. Johnson finished with 13 completions on 25 passes despite having several on-target balls dropped.
Seymour travels to Heritage for a non-region contest next Friday.
