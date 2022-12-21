The future has long been clear for Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries. The question, though, was how he would respond to the present.
Jeffries committed to Indiana in August and officially signed with the Hoosiers on Wednesday, cementing a long-awaited college football career. His signing came after a tumultuous senior season in which he faced a significant decision.
After suffering a labral tear in his right hip in January, Jeffries was supposed to undergo surgery after Alcoa’s win over Maryville in the Battle of Pistol Creek. He opted against it, then made the same decision again after the Tornadoes’ loss to Knoxville West.
Instead, he continued to serve as a vital piece of Alcoa’s offensive line, helping it to its eighth straight state championship.
“It took a lot of dedication to give up a bunch of recovery time, to come and play the whole season,” Jeffries said. “I was in pain a lot. There were days that I didn’t want to do it. There were days that I felt like, ‘I don’t know how many more games I’ve got in me.’
“But just the surrounding of people that I had and the support and everything that I had from all the boosters, from all the coaches, from everybody, they all helped me go through it, so I can’t thank them enough for it.”
Support from the community wasn’t the only thing that kept Jeffries going.
“He’s always been tough,” Alcoa offensive line coach Brian Gossett told The Daily Times. “For him, it was more just the mental part of believing that he could do it. Then, once he convinced himself, ‘Okay, I want to finish this up and be with my team and help them win a state championship,’ once he got to a point where he believed it, then just like everything else with him, it went well because he figured out how to manage himself and manage the pain.
“For him to play the whole season for us with that injury was a big deal, and we’re real thankful for it.”
Gossett has worked with Jeffries since the 6-foot-5, nearly 290-pound lineman transferred from Greenback to Alcoa during his sophomore season.
He said Jeffries “had all those physical tools at first” as well as a “good knowledge of the game,” but playing against larger competition and a stellar work ethic were paramount for his evolution into an Alcoa mainstay.
“That first year he came, I think we had Grey Carroll in the program still, we had all these great defensive linemen,” Gossett said. “So I think him getting here and competing against those guys, and then his willingness to work really hard, to improve, sort of gave me a window into, ‘Okay, moving forward, he’s going to be this anchor for us.’”
“Everybody hopes to come to a bigger school and win a state championship,” Jeffries added. “I got a chance my freshman year to go to state at Greenback. We ended up coming up short, but it was a great experience going to Greenback and having that chance to play in state.
“Then, I come here, and having the chance to play at the next level, getting competition like Grey Carroll, (Taharin) Sudderth, playing against them every day my sophomore year … There’s a level of competition that’s way different from playing 1A and coming up to 3A when we really play 6A teams every year. It’s amazing.”
Jeffries also cited Alcoa’s offensive line coaches as likely the best in Tennessee high school football, crediting them with aiding his development.
As for his collegiate future, Jeffries said Indiana “felt like home,” and he’s looking forward to playing in the Big Ten. He respects coach Tom Allen and has talked with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who was hired earlier this month.
Indiana’s staff hasn’t mentioned anything yet about him redshirting, Jeffries said, and depending on his recovery from surgery, he has a “really, really good chance of starting.” He will play guard for the Hoosiers, a position befitting of his style on the field.
“I play dirty as crap,” Jeffries joked. “I love throwing people on the ground, so that’s how you’ve got to play to play in the interior.”
As Jeffries signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, it signified more than a pledge to the Hoosiers. From starting off at Greenback to giving his all for Alcoa and ending his prep career with a fourth state championship under his belt, the journey had come full circle.
“The biggest credit for me to him is not that he’s going to Indiana University,” Gossett said. “The biggest credit for me is that he realized that he needed to get better, and he grew as a player and he worked at it. Whether you’re going to Indiana or doing anything, if you figure out a way in life to improve yourself, that’s an awesome skill that will serve him the rest of his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.