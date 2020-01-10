Maryville’s basketball teams started off in different fashions after long layoffs, but the results were the same for both squads.
The boys showed no rust in storming out to a double-digit first quarter lead on the way to a running-clock 76-40 clipping of the Hardin Valley Hawks.
The Lady Rebels fell behind early but stormed back behind the hot shooting of Denae Fritz to take a 78-56 win over the Lady Hawks in the evening’s opening game.
Fritz blistered the nets for 32 points, including four treys, and added 12 rebounds. With her last basket late in the fourth quarter, the junior joined the 1,000-point club. Fittingly, the 5-foot-11 junior’s point No. 1,001 came off a perfect alley-oop pass from Aaliyah Vananda, one of several assists for Maryville (13-3, 3-2 District 4-AAA).
“It’s a big accomplishment for me or anyone to get this,” Fritz said of her career total. “I just can’t thank my teammates enough. I couldn’t do it without them, and I’m just really grateful.”
Hardin Valley (6-10, 1-4) scored the first seven points before Fritz canned two treys to open scoring for Maryville.
The Lady Hawks were led by the inside game of Maliaka Grice (25 points). Grice was the only double-figure scorer for Hardin Valley. Fritz was joined in double figures by Vananda, who had two treys on her way to 22 points, and Gracie Midkiff, who had two treys en route to 10 points.
Hardin Valley took leads of 7-0 and 15-6, but Maryville fought back and finished the first quarter with a 20-18 lead when Vananda hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Grice scored 10 of her points in the first period, but Grayson Patterson and Jazz Ervin did a better job of keeping the lanky senior post off the blocks in the second quarter. Maryville went into the break ahead 37-28.
The teams each scored 18 points in the third quarter, and Maryville had several players in foul trouble, which made the 55-46 lead entering the final quarter still problematic.
The Lady Rebels removed any questions by opening the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run with four players contributing points.
Fritz hit a sweet turn-around jumper, Ervin muscled inside for a put-back, and Chesney Lingerfelt added a 3-pointer and a nice assist for an easy Vananda lay-up to put the game out of reach.
With just over two minutes remaining, Vananda found Fritz cutting to the basket and lobbed in a perfect assist for an easy layup to hit the 1,000-point mark.
“I had a fear, being off that long,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “‘Flat’ was a word I was trying to avoid saying but I knew it was coming. We were (flat), but luckily we have number 23 (Fritz) and with her, you can overcome a lot.”
Leading scorer Joe Anderson (27 points) zipped in for an opening layup seconds after tipoff and Maryville was up 9-0 in less than two minutes.
The onslaught continued. Maryville outscored the Hawks in every period and started the running clock mercy rule early in the final quarter.
Maryville (13-3, 5-0 District 4-AAA) did not shoot an especially high percentage, but created a plethora of extra chances by forcing Hardin Valley turnovers. The Hawks finished with 26 turnovers while Maryville suffered 10.
“Our energy level is so good,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “We’re athletic and talented enough that if we play with energy, we can do a lot of good things. We’re just making other teams so uncomfortable. We got 6-7 layups off turnovers in the first half. Those are the points that separate us.”
Ashton Maples stepped outside for two treys in the opening quarter to pad the Maryville lead. In the second quarter Josh Seiler (15 points) and Jack Brown chipped in, and Maryville went into the break ahead 45-19.
Hardin Valley (9-7, 3-2) managed nine points in the third period, committing 10 turnovers. A.J. Davis scored all five of his points in the third on a trey and a blow-by drive that surely left some Hawk defenders grabbing for interior garments.
Drew Crowder and Terrence Dorsey drained 3-pointers in the opening minute of the final period to start the running clock. Dorsey and Davis Ernsberger each had two treys in the final minutes as Maryville continued the cruise.
