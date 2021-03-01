Maryville senior Denae Fritz has said she’s a different kind of player come playoffs.
That was certainly the case Monday night in the girls basketball Region 2-AAA Tournament semifinal against Oak Ridge. Fritz stepped up her game and scored 32 points to propel the Lady Rebels past Oak Ridge, 63-47, in an elimination matchup to advance to the region championship against Bearden on Wednesday.
“That was potentially my last game and I didn’t want to go home, so I left it all out there,” Fritz said. “I do whatever it takes to make the team win and, sometimes, it’s not me. Tonight, it was.”
Maryville (24-5) will look to repeat as champions and win its third region title when it visits Bearden on Wednesday. Oak Ridge (21-5) managed to get a 23-point deficit down to six entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rebels outscored the Wildcats 24-14 that frame to stave off an Oak Ridge comeback and end their season for the second straight year.
Maryville defeated Oak Ridge, 71-67, in the 2020 region semifinals.
“It means a lot because it’s just one step closer to the state tournament,” Fritz said. “Obviously, our goal from the beginning has been to win a Gold Ball.”
The Lady Rebels entered the game with a focus on keeping Oak Ridge’s top scorer, Khamari Mitchell-Steen, in check. They executed early with excellent defense in the first quarter, holding the Wildcats scoreless for the opening six and a half minutes. Meanwhile, they built an 8-0 lead before entering the second quarter ahead 8-2.
“We were locked in, we were cutting gaps, we were keeping Mitchell-Steen out of the lane, and that’s what you have to do,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “Our offense struggled in the first quarter, but we came around as we got later in the game.”
It was at that point Fritz came alive with 15 second-quarter points, including three 3-pointers. She scored with a turnaround jump shot to put Maryville ahead 27-4 — its largest lead of the game — with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Oak Ridge ended the frame with eight unanswered points to cut Maryville’s lead to 27-12 at halftime.
The Wildcats weren’t finished. A Mitchell-Steen 3-pointer capped a 16-2 run for Oak Ridge that made it a nine-point game with five minutes left in the third quarter. Semaj Clark also stepped up big for the Wildcats with three 3-pointers that frame — the last of which rounded out the third-quarter scoring and cut Maryville’s lead to 39-33 entering the fourth quarter.
“They’re good — they’re going to make a run, we know that,” West said. “Entering the third quarter, I told them we gave them some life there at the end. We’ve got to be better, and we were.”
That was as close as Oak Ridge got to closing the gap, and Maryville’s Jada Edwards was to credit for snagging back momentum for the Lady Rebels. The freshman post player took an ill-advised shot from behind the arc and drained it to kick off the fourth quarter and an 11-3 run for Maryville.
When Oak Ridge called timeout after Edwards’ 3, West commented on her shot selection.
“I told her, ‘That’s a ‘no-no,’ but we’ll take it right now,” West said. “If they stop (us) and come down and score, it’s a whole different game.”
Fritz capped the run with a 3-point play that put Maryville ahead 53-36 with three and a half minutes remaining. Mitchell-Steen was also limited by an injury during that stretch, and the Lady Rebels stayed in control from there.
Joining Fritz in double figures for Maryville was Gracie Midkiff with 15 points. Mitchell-Steen and Clark combined for 35 points for Oak Ridge.
Bearden (28-1) advanced to the final with a 67-59 victory over Heritage on Monday. The Bulldogs defeated Maryville 57-47 in the District 4 Tournament final and swept the Lady Rebels in their regular-season series.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to get Bearden again,” West said. “We want to play substate at home Saturday. We want to win it and we want to cut our own nets down. That’s what we’re looking forward to, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got Wednesday night.”
