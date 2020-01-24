Maryville coach Scott West described Denae Fritz as “a nightmare.”
That, of course, only applies to opposing teams.
“In the last 10 years, I can’t remember a player better than Denae,” said West, who has been at the helm of the program for nine seasons. “We’ve got Denae Fritz. When you’ve got her, you’re going to be OK.”
A junior, Fritz scored 31 points to lead the Lady Rebels past William Blount, 61-41, in Friday night’s District 4-AAA matchup.
Fritz recorded her 19th double-double of the season. West said she is averaging 22 points and 15 rebounds.
“If she’s not the best player from East Tennessee, I’d like to see somebody better than her,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “Obviously, she’s just a great athlete first of all. Then she works at it. You’re not that good if you just go home and play X-box.”
Fritz scored 20 points in the second quarter to put Maryville (18-3, 7-2) ahead 44-22 at halftime — virtually pulling the game out of reach for William Blount (14-9, 3-6).
Nine of her points came from behind the arc. Wright said Fritz is a threat no matter where she is on the court.
Fritz was sidelined in the third quarter after Maryville built a comfortable lead. Her season-high in scoring is 34 points.
“I think I’ve kind of always had the dream to be the best player to come out of Maryville and Blount County,” Fritz said. “I let it come to me. I don’t force anything. It’s a lot easier when I have really good teammates on our side.”
The win is Maryville’s 12th straight. The Lady Rebels downed William Blount 84-55 in their last matchup on Dec. 6. They got a gut-check in December when they dropped back-to-back district games to Bearden and Heritage.
Since then, Maryville has been on a roll. The Lady Rebels are averaging wins by 24 points, and on Tuesday they rectified their Bearden loss by edging the Bulldogs, 48-46.
“We’re playing well right now,” West said. “Our kids are doing the little things to get better. We’re not right where we want to be, but we’re getting close.”
Maryville controlled the game against William Blount in the first two quarters. A 22-point lead at halftime allowed the Lady Rebels to relax, and the Lady Governors capitalized by outscoring Maryville by two points in the second half.
With five sophomores, the Lady Govs are young. Wright said he was proud of his team’s response to the halftime deficit.
“We’ve had an M.O. in the past where, when we get down like that, we kind of just implode,” Wright said. “But I was really proud of the way we came back in the second half and really competed.”
Kendyl Tillie led William Blount with 15 points.
On Tuesday, Maryville will return to action at Knoxville West — a team the Lady Rebels downed 60-23 in their first matchup. William Blount will host Farragut.
The Admirals defeated William Blount 49-41 on Dec. 16.
“We definitely want to build on that second half and keep plugging away and getting better,” Wright said. “We still have three weeks of the regular season, and then basketball is a tournament sport.”
Maryville boys 84, William Blount 56:Maryville couldn’t be stopped from behind the arc en route to its 15th straight win.
“We came out with energy tonight,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “We were good in all aspects of the game. We weren’t great defensively, but we thought we could outscore those guys. We shot it well.”
The Rebels (18-3, 9-0) recorded 15 3-pointers against William Blount (13-10, 3-6), with Joe Anderson and Josh Seiler notching five apiece.
Anderson finished with a game-high 29 points while Seiler contributed 19.
The Rebels shot 50% from behind the arc and outscored William Blount in every quarter but one.
Eldridge said Maryville’s offensive success was a product of the Rebels sharing the ball.
“I thought we passed up really good shots to get great shots a number of times,” Eldridge said. “If you’re doing that, you’re making really good passes to get people in position to score. All night, long we did that.”
Trey Clemmer (19 points) and Tanner Prats (13 points) scored in double figures for WB.
