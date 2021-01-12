FARRAGUT — Maryville needed a win against a Farragut team led by West Virginia commit Avery Strickland to get back in contention for the District 4-AAA regular-season title.
Moments like these are the ones Denae Fritz relishes, and it showed Tuesday.
The Iowa State signee scored 17 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter to set the tone for a dominant 65-49 victory at Farragut that creates a three-way tie for second place in the district with Heritage and the Lady Admirals.
“It didn’t matter who got the job done,” Fritz told The Daily Times. “Obviously, playing Farragut is a big game, and they came in hyped up because we beat them three times last year, but you can only play off of emotion for a few minutes and after that it comes down to skill.
“I think we played better than them overall.”
The two Big 12 prospects traded shots early, combining for 15 of the first 18 points scored, but Fritz was the only able to maintain it.
Unencumbered for the first time since hyperextending her knee in the Lady Rebels’ Nov. 21 victory over Lakeway Christian, Fritz found the potent shooting stroke that has eluded her in recent weeks. She hit five 3-pointers in the opening period to give Maryville a 24-14 lead.
“I’ve struggled the past five or six games shooting from 3, so to come out and hit five in the first quarter really got my confidence up,” Fritz said. “It opened up my whole game.”
Strickland scored seven points in the opening three minutes, 27 seconds against Maryville’s zone but would not score again in the first half.
Fritz and senior guard Aaliyah Vananda, who tallied 20 points, recommended switching to a man-to-man defense in the second half, and Fritz took it upon herself to shut down Strickland, who made two free throws and did not make a field goal after the intermission.
With their go-to player limited to nine points, the Lady Admirals were held to under 60 points for the first time this season.
“Defense is going to win us championships, and that’s what we’ve been practicing for the past month,” Fritz said. “We pride ourselves on defense. I knew we couldn’t let Ace (Strickland) have more than 16 (points) tonight, and she had nine, so we did our job.”
The Lady Rebels dug themselves a hole in the district standings after losing to Bearden and Heritage on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.
Those defeats have also led Maryville to be overlooked. While Bearden and Farragut were ranked fourth and seventh in the AP’s first Tennessee Girls High School Basketball Poll released Monday, the Lady Rebels were nowhere to be found despite being a state tournament qualifier last season that returned one of the best trios — Fritz, Vananda and Midkiff — in the state.
A similar oversight going forward is unlikely after a statement victory that proved it is still a threat to win it all.
“We’re not very hyped this year,” West said. “It’s been Bearden and Farragut, not Maryville.
“We’re still here.”
Maryville rolled past Farragut to notch its seventh consecutive win and ninth in its last 10 games.
“Over the last two or three weeks, we’ve started to trust in each other,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “We’re playing more Maryville basketball. When somebody has two on them, they’re going to pitch it out and then we’ll make the extra pass and be really successful.
“We’re starting to believe in each other more, and we’re starting to share it better, and I think that’s the biggest reason for our success.”
Junior guard Terrance Dorsey (19 points), senior guard Josh Seiler (16) and senior guard Jack Brown (14) all scored in double figures as expected, but the Rebels have found consistent production from those surrounding the trio.
Sophomore guard Robbie Eldridge scored 10 points. Senior point guard Charlie Rice tallied eight points and continues to show improvement as the decision maker who pilots a versatile offense. Nick Johnson and Davis Ernsberger have contributed during the streak as well.
“I like our team,” Eldridge said. “A lot of it was how would the younger guys transition into big roles and how the older guys would transition into the roles that Joe (Anderson), Ashton (Maples) and those guys left.
“We had some growing pains early, and we’re not as dynamic as we were last year, but if we continue to play like this we’ll compete with anybody in East Tennessee and the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.