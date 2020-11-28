A long day at the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic came to a quick and decisive end as Maryville jumped ahead early and cruised to a 76-40 victory over McMinn County Friday afternoon.
Denae Fritz fell just one bucket short of matching the score of the Lady Cherokees, finishing with 38 points including eight 3-point buckets.
Aaliyah Vananda added 12 points on four threes and Gracie Midkiff hit for 10 points in addition to posting some nifty assists as Maryville improved to 5-0. Maryville finished with 15 3-point shots.
McMinn County (0-3) was led by guard Peytyn Oliver with 13 points, behind three treys.
“Obviously, we shot the ball well,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “We’ve been doing that all year. We hit a ton of threes.”
With a full-court press defense creating turnovers on the first three McMinn possessions, Maryville hit a shooting groove early. Fritz canned two treys and an inside bucket and Vananda hit a three as the Lady Rebels scored 11 unanswered points in less than 90 seconds to open the contest.
The Fritz-Vananda duo scored the first 24 Maryville points. Midkiff picked up her third assist in the final seconds of the first quarter, finding Jada Edwards inside for the early 26-15 lead.
After dishing out another assist to Fritz, Midkiff inserted herself into the scoring table with a sweet hop-step move on a drive inside then canned the first of her own two treys for a 7-0 run to start the second quarter.
The Maryville defense limited the Lady Cherokees to just six points in the second period. Vananda hit her fourth 3-point shot and Fritz burried four more to give Maryville a commanding 48-21 halftime bulge.
After the break, Maryville worked more on its inside game and gave generous playing time to virtually the entire roster. scoring slacked off but defense never did, as the Lady Rebels forced 20 McMinn turnovers.
Midkiff dished a gorgeous no-look pass inside to Fritz for the opening third quarter points. Midkiff and Vananda jockeyed for most assists, with Vananda later finding Jana Edwards inside for two.
“(Midkiff) is the glue,” West said. “She’s shooting close to 58 percent from the 3-point line. She distributes the ball, and not only distributes it but does it with flair. She’s had a great senior year so far.”
West said that Fritz, Vananda and Midkiff are all averaging around 20 points per game.
After playing sparingly in the third quarter, Fritz scored the final 5 of her 38 points early in the fourth quarter before exiting. The fifteenth Maryville 3-pointer was popped in by Cadha Kirkland and Edwards picked up her eighth point with an inside bucket just before the final buzzer for the final 76-40 count.
The game moved at a fast clip, with a total of only eight personal fouls and six free-throws attempted. McMinn County was fouled six times and went 4-for-4 from the line.
Maryville will start District 4-AAA play with a trip to William Blount on Friday December 4.
