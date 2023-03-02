WARTBURG — Already down a starter due to injury and his replacement due to illness, the thinned-out Greenback squad battled valiantly for three quarters, but its lack of depth helped Oneida pull away with a massive fourth-quarter spurt.
Contrasting the Cherokees with its impressive depth, Oneida claimed the Region 2-1A crown Monday night inside the Wartburg Central gym with a 73-43 win over Greenback.
“We played our guts out for three quarters,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher told The Daily Times. “We just don’t have a lot of depth right now to hang with a team like that. We just ran out of gas”
Greenback (15-18), the No. 3 seed out of District 4-1A, fought from behind to enter halftime tied with District 3-1A champs Oneida (22-10). Rotating ten players in and out, the Indians pulled out 45-38 to enter the final period then burst things open with a 28-5 scoring advantage in the final frame for the lopsided final score.
Mason Keeton, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, led the Indians with 22 points. The junior wing drew enough attention from Greenback to enable him to aid teammates including Hayden Brewer and Grady Keeton, who each tallied 15 points, with several assists.
Greenback was missing the core of its inside strength which allowed Brewer and fellow forward Zeb Spradlin (8 points) to take advantage in the paint by scoring several Oneida baskets on putbacks and lobs inside.
A slow start, with the Cherokees hitting on only three of 16 shots, gave Oneida a 13-9 lead after one quarter. A full-court press led to three straight turnovers to open the second period, but Greenback recovered behind treys from Garrett Burchfield, who led the Cherokees with 17 points, and Connor Morton (13 points) for the 26-26 halftime tie.
Greenback sophomore Garrett Giles, who scored 32 points in the semifinal victory over District 4-1A regular-season champs Oakdale, was limited to five points on three free-throws in the first quarter and one drive inside late in the third quarter.
“(Oneida) took away his (Giles) driving lanes,” Belcher said. “They played really good defense, hats off to them.”
With Oneida keying on Giles, Greenback rushed shots on several possessions without the sophomore forward having a touch.
Taking a 45-38 lead into the final quarter, Oneida opened up with eight unanswered points, all from the paint, and converted two Greenback turnovers into six more points on one of three 3-pointers from Grady Keeton followed by his old-fashioned three to take full control down the final minutes.
“We have 8, 9, 10 players that are all strong, so I think our depth just really put them away,” said Mason Keeton.
Greenback placed Giles, Connor Morton and Garrett Burchfield on the All-Tournament team. Greenback will travel to Johnson City to face Region 1-1A champions University High in the state sectionals.
