Derek Williams knew he was going to win the Kayla Lotz Memorial Dash for Cash the week the competition started.
“I kind of felt like I had it in the bag because behind the scenes I’ve been working out and getting faster,” the sophomore sprinter told The Daily Times. “I already knew I was the fastest kid in the school.
“I try to be humble, you know. I’m not trying to brag or anything, but I obviously knew there was no competition.”
William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp knew it, too, and silently he was pulling for Williams because he planned to donate part of the $1,000 cash prize to charity.
There were no surprises during halftime of William Blount’s regular-season finale against Morristown East. Williams beat fellow Governor athletes Cole Gibson, Will Vance, Seth Brewer, Rohde Kirkland and Cameron Perry to the finish line, and in turn, a couple hundred dollars were destined for a children’s hospital.
“Spending it on anything else would be selfish,” Williams said. “I was initially thinking about buying a new PC, but then I started thinking that I have all of this homework and I’m not going to be on it that much, so it’d just be a waste of money.
“I know the money could go toward something better.”
It is fitting that Williams donated to the medical research field considering the five-week competition was established to honor Kayla Lotz, who passed away during her second battle with cancer on July 30.
William Blount students purchased Kayla Lotz Memorial Dash for Cash T-shirts that also came with a raffle ticket. Cupp randomly selected five names to race the Creamsicle 2.0 — originally Josh Hilbert before a hamstring strain led to Chris Tabeling taking over for the final two races — at each of William Blount’s first four home football games.
Students who beat the Creamsicle advanced to the finale where they raced against each other for the grand prize.
“When Scott told me he was going to do that, I was taken aback,” said Robbie Lotz, Kayla’s husband and the original Creamsicle. “I got choked up quite a few times watching the races. It was awesome that my buddy Josh could fill in. He wanted to do it because he’s a former high school and college classmate of hers.
“It was very touching every Friday night to watch it all happen.”
Robbie Lotz was even more touched when he heard about Williams’ plans, and he knows Kayla Lotz would be appreciative of the act.
“It would just touch her completely,” Lotz said. “A kid like Derek is well-deserving of that prize, and for him to do something like that is crazy. It’s mind-blowing because at his age, I would have been like, ‘Where am I going to get my next video game?’ I would have spent it on whatever, but for him to donate to charity, that’s awesome.
“He’s wise beyond his years obviously to know a bigger meaning than just himself. There is nobody would want to win more than Derek.”
