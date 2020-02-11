KNOXVILLE — Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James stood and watched as Tennessee warmed up. Redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson, battling an illness, was nowhere to be found until starting lineups were introduced.
Those circumstances could have been the death knell for a struggling Vols, whose postseason hopes were quickly fading after losing four of their last five games.
Instead, Tennessee played one of its best games of the season en route to an 82-61 victory over Arkansas — a team projected to make the NCAA Tournament as of Monday — on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Tonight was very important. To be honest, we’re desperate,” freshman forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “Every game is big, and every game has been big for a while now. I feel like we’re finding a groove, and we just have to keep pushing in the right direction.”
Tennessee’s desperation was evident early, especially on the defensive end against the 65th-best offense in the nation (74.9 points per game).
The Vols (14-10, 6-5 SEC) held the Razorbacks (16-8, 4-7) without a made field goal for seven minutes, 44 seconds in the first half, turning a 7-5 advantage to 16-8 over that span. Tennessee repeated that in the second half, forcing Arkansas to go 8:40 without a made basket while building a 27-point lead — its largest of the night.
It was the lowest scoring output for Arkansas this season and the second time it shot worse than 33% from the floor (30.6%).
“We knew had to (get better against dribble-drive penetration) because people are going to keep coming at us until we prove that we can stop it,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I don’t think there is any question that no one drives it harder than these guys. They get that ball into the high-percentage area and they come at you really hard with it.
“We did a pretty good job of trying to keep it out of there. You saw how relentless they were at trying to get it there, but that was a big emphasis (for us).”
Junior guard Mason Jones came off the bench for the first time this season in what Arkansas coach Eric Musselman described as an attempt to “get some pop off the bench,” but Tennessee freshman guard Davonte Gaines played a part in limiting him to nine points — his fourth-lowest scoring total of the season — on 1-of-10 shooting.
“He’s a great player, and I’ve watched a lot of film on him,” Gaines said. “The way he scores I think is amazing. I was able to stay in front of him tonight and didn’t let him get too many drives and forced him to take tough shots, and fortunately the ball did not go in when he shot it.”
Vescovi tallied career highs in points (20) and assists (8) on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, including a 3-for-4 clip from behind the 3-point line. Senior guard Jordan Bowden (16), Fulkerson (14), junior forward Yves Pons (12) and Nkamhoua (10) also scored in double figures.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. posted a team-high 19 points for Arkansas, 11 of which came from the free-throw line, and Desi Sills and Reggie Chaney added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Tennessee did enough to keep its postseason hopes alive, and if it can continue stringing together defensive efforts like Tuesday’s, it has an outside chance at squeaking into The Big Dance.
“I feel that we’re finding our identity on defense, which is a big thing for us because the type of team we are, we have a lot of people who can give us double-digit points,” Nkamhoua said. “We have a lot of versatility on defense, and we need to capitalize on that.
“We’ve gone through some stuff. We might not look like the best team, but we’re a very talented team and we’re also a very desperate team. Finding it on the defensive end has helped us.”
