Several area girls soccer programs will have a new look in 2022, but that does not change the outlook for many of the teams gearing up for the start of the season Monday.
First-year head coaches will make their debuts at Alcoa, William Blount and Heritage. The Lady Tornadoes have high expectations after reaching the state championship a year ago and Maryville and Seymour have their sights set on getting back there after finishing just shy of a state tournament berth last season.
Greenback will be tasked with rebuilding its roster and trying to establish itself in the Class A soccer circuit.
Before the season officially kicks off across East Tennessee tonight, here is The Daily Times’ team-by-team breakdown.
{h2}
CLASS AAA{/h2}
HERI
TAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Kristen Green (first season)
2021 record: 6-9-2
Key players: Wren Wyss (So.), Kylie Marsh (So.), Lauralee McInnis (Sr.), Julia Witt (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Heritage’s roster will feature a plethora of youth but familiarity will be key for the Lady Mountaineers. After long-time coach Andy Bryd accepted the same position at Alcoa, he was replaced by assistant coach Kristen Green. Her experience coaching players who were mostly freshmen last season should help with the program’s transition under a new regime.
Green says: “I think having that familiarity and knowing the kind of the style of play that we like to promote and chase after will help them not be too shocked in some of our preseason games with our strategy, with me calling some of the younger ones off the bench, knowing that I don’t have a problem playing a freshman if that’s what we need in the moment. Knowing how those freshmen play and having followed them through their middle school careers, being able to know what they’re going to be able to give to the team this year has been really helpful.”
MARYVILLE LADY REBELS
Coach: Steve Feather (seventh season)
2021 record: 11-8-2 (District 4-AAA runner-up, Region 2-AAA runner-up, lost to Science Hill in Class AAA Sectional)
Key players: Kayla Barr (Sr.), Abigail Wilson (Sr.), Hannah Robertson (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville reached the state tournament in 2020 but came up just shy of a return trip last season. The Lady Rebels are primed for a deep postseason run with senior and Tennessee commit Kayla Barr back. She was The Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2020 and turned in an impressive junior season despite missing playing time with injuries. The team to beat in the district is still Bearden, the defending Class AAA state champion, but coach Steve Feather believes his team can compete with the Lady Bulldogs again.
Feather says: “Bearden will be the class of the state. They’ll be super tough to beat, but that doesn’t mean we’re going out there to play for second. It also means that we’re asking our kids to understand that when we do match up against a team like Bearden that it will be an uphill battle. We’ve got to focus on improvement with each game and figure out what we have to do to move on. We still expect to do that. We’ve done that each year for a while now. It’s one of those things where we’ve got a really tough district but that’s part of what makes it fun. We enjoy the competition and we have kids that welcome that competition as well.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Robert Momolu (first season)
2021 record: 7-10 (lost to Farragut in District 4-AAA Tournament)
Key players: Anna Waters (Sr.), Sydney McCarter (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: William Blount hired Robert Momolu after Perry Hopkins stepped down at the end of last season. He’ll have some work to do in replacing the production that McKenna Myers and Miranda Johonson gave the Lady Govs the past few seasons. William Blount has a few seniors but most of the roster is marked by juniors and underclassmen. Momolu’s first offseason leading the team has been about building relationships and confidence, something he feels the team needs more of when it comes to playing a always-daunting District 4-AAA schedule every year.
Momolu says: “Right now, I am just trying to get to know my players and see what they’re capable of doing. So far, they are working hard and I think that if we work as a team we will win most of our games. I know there are two games (Farragut and Maryville) that they’re concerned about and my goal is to take those games and go out there and win them so that fear can go away because they’ve been afraid of those two teams for the longest. When I took this job that was the very first thing they said, ‘we’re not going to be Maryville, we’re not going to be Farragut.’ When we go out there with negative feelings, we’re going to end up with a negative result. My goal is to win more games this year than we did last year.”
{h2}
CLASS AA{/h2}
SEYMOUR LADY EAGLES
Coach: Ron Blaydes (10th season)
2021 record: 14-5-1 (District 3-AA champion, Region 2-AA runner-up, lost to Greeneville in Class AA Sectional)
Key players: Trysta Lane (Sr.), Kaia Howard (Sr.), Payton Jett (Sr.), Ray Ray Ellis (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Seymour wants to go a step further in 2022. The Lady Eagles were a game away from a second straight state tournament appearance and the goal this season is to get to Chattanooga. They have the personnel to do it, too. Seymour returns seven seniors, all of which were heavy contributors on last season’s team that reached the Class AA Sectionals.
Assistant coach Tom Leonard says: “Our goal is to make it to state. So far we think we have a lot of good players so if the team can come together, we’ve got a chance to go one step further and make it to state. That’s been the goal since the offseason. We’ve got a tough schedule this year so we will be well prepared.”
{h2}
CLASS A{/h2}
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES
Coach: Andy Byrd (first season)
2021 record: 14-7-1 (District 2-A champion, Region 1-A runner-up, lost to Merrol Hyde in Class A state championship)
Key players: Charlotte Tymon (Jr.), Scout Lauderback (Jr.), Annalise Ernhart (Jr.)
Comments/Prognosis: The cupboard isn’t bare at Alcoa. Andy Byrd will have plenty to work with in his first season at his alma mater after successful stints at Cleveland and Heritage. The Lady Tornadoes return a few key pieces from last year’s state championship run, including Charlotte Tymon, the 2021 Daily Times Soccer Player of the Year. She scored 32 goals during her sophomore campaign. There might be some growing pains early as Byrd installs a new system but Alcoa can make another push for a district title and more.
Byrd says: “Around here we’ll be competitive and in the district that we play I think we’ll be pretty competitive. You can’t ever call it but I hope to be in the region finals. You’ve got to win the district before you can win anything else. A lot of kids are out here saying, ‘we’re going to go to the state tournament.’ I’m like, ‘no, we’ve got to win the district tournament (first). Let’s keep things in the right perspective around here.’ That’s one of our corps values, keeping things in the right perspective and being respectful of your opponents, knowing what’s going on around you at all times and taking it one game at a time.”
GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES
Coach: Rob Fox (ninth season)
2021 record: 8-7-1 (District 4-A runner-up, lost to Oneida in Region 2-A semifinal)
Key players: Lily Alvarado (Jr.), Vanessa Owens (Fr.), Aspen Black (Fr.)
Comments/Prognosis: For Rob Fox, the 2022 season is about laying a foundation for the future. The Lady Cherokees are young and will have to replace Madison Graves, Kierra Bishop and Mikah Morris from last season’s team that reached the region semifinals. The good news for Greenback is some of those younger players picked up valuable experience as eighth graders and freshmen last year. He has a new crop of players who will have to do the same.
Fox says: “From an outlook perspective, right now we are very much in a rebuilding phase at Greenback. We’re trying to recover from what we’ve lost from last year and prior years, even. You know, we’re working more on a rebuilding phase than anything else. The plan is to get the foundation built back up. I don’t mean to say ‘next year’ already, but next year, at this point it looks like a year that we can make some noise. This year, we’re going to take some lumps, I’m sure. The upside to that is we can get some girls some experience. Probably girls that wouldn’t be getting on the field a lot are going to get a lot of exposure this year.”
