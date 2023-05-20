KNOXVILLE — Multiple bouts of rain couldn’t cool down Tennessee’s bats.
In a game that was delayed twice due to weather, the Lady Vols shook off any rust and stayed hot at the plate during their Knoxville Regional winners’ bracket semifinal matchup against Indiana. They blasted four home runs in four innings of offense, overwhelming the Hoosiers in a 9-1 run-rule victory to propel them to the regional championship.
“Just having the weather delay just shows that we can get locked in and stay locked in with our plan that we have coming into the game,” senior Kiki Milloy said, “and that we’re able to adapt and adjust throughout the game with whatever’s thrown at us.”
On a day when the Lady Vols (46-8) used their hitting as a potent weapon, Rylie West provided the final dagger in the bottom of the fourth inning, lacing a grand slam that pushed their lead to 9-1.
“Just staying on the attack,” Milloy said of West’s grand slam. “After that at-bat, I was like, ‘What were you thinking?’ And she was just like, ‘Get in there and hit it hard’ because she knew that we needed to get there and get some runs on the board and put this game (out of reach) as soon as possible.
“So her being up there and being able to do that … I was standing on third (base) with all the confidence in the world knowing she was going to do something great.”
The Hoosiers (43-17) struck first as Taryn Kern belted a solo homer to center in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Vols quickly proved they weren’t blindsided.
In Tennessee’s first at-bat of the game, Milloy blasted her own solo home run to center, one that went even farther than Kern’s, tying the game at 1-all. During the same side, Mackenzie Donihoo also smashed a long ball, a two-run shot, to right, giving the Lady Vols a 3-1 advantage.
Milloy’s second home run came in the bottom of the second inning, as she smashed a two-run shot to right for the Lady Vols’ third homer of the evening, forcing an Indiana pitching change.
The first weather delay came in the top of the third inning, just as the Hoosiers loaded the bases with two outs. Play wouldn’t resume until five hours, 14 minutes later.
Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers struck out Brianna Copeland out of the break, forcing two swinging strikes.
“Just coming out there and attacking and not pitching to avoid a spot, but pitching to hit my spot that I want,” Rogers said. “Karen (Weekly) helped me a ton in between, during the delay, and lovingly told me to get out of my own way. Just having the help and just staying locked in on the right mindset to come back in and just attack from the very first pitch because I know what they want to do and I know what I want to do to get out of that situation.”
Rogers finished with two hits, the one run and three walks allowed while striking out five batters.
“Once we shut it down, (Rogers) and I talked before we went back out there,” Weekly said, “and just talked about how much faith I have in her and you just go out and you surrender everything and you just give us your absolute best. I’ll make the decisions on whether your best is what we need right now, and Ashley did it.
“We made the agreement, and she did it. She went out there and just plowed through.”
Play was halted due to rain a second time during the bottom of the fourth inning, keeping the teams off the field for another 29 minutes. Once it began again, following a Jamison Brockenbrough pop out, three straight walks loaded the bases for the Lady Vols.
West then stepped to the plate and sent the ball flying past the center field wall, giving Tennessee enough leverage for the run-rule it enacted once Rogers forced the necessary three outs in the top of the fifth.
Tennessee will play in the regional championship game at 4:35 p.m. today. While both of the Lady Vols’ wins in the regional so far have been by run-rule, Weekly knows counting on such an outcome again is surely fool’s gold.
“I think the confidence is there. I don’t worry about that,” Weekly said. “But I don’t want us to get complacent. Run-rule victories don’t mean anything for tomorrow.”
