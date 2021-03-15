It didn’t matter that it was windy throughout Monday’s game, or that it began raining in the bottom of the seventh or even that Alcoa lost 6-1 to Pigeon Forge in its season opener.
Alcoa coach Steve Dunn was just happy his players were on the diamond again. After everything that has transpired during the past year, that was something worth celebrating.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted players’ travel ball schedules in the summer and it prevented teams from playing scrimmages in the preseason. So, Dunn knows it’s going to take time for his players to shake off some rust.
He expects the Tornadoes to play their best baseball by the end of the season. But during the early stages of the season, he just wants his batters to reestablish their timing at the plate and for his pitchers to rebuild their stamina on the mound.
Despite the loss to the Tigers, he thought Alcoa (0-1) accomplished both on Monday.
“Everybody is happy; everybody is excited to be out here,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “I think everyone is a little bit behind right now because we couldn’t play scrimmage games, so everything has been intersquad. I suspect that it will take a few weeks to really get settled in, get our timing down and all that. .. It’s been a long year for everyone. I felt terrible for all these high school kids who just want to play baseball. It just feels really good to be out here on Day 1 when things are hopefully turning the corner a bit. We had a good crowd out here. Spring is here, and you should be playing baseball in the spring.”
“We’re out here right now to play ball, have fun, get better and learn some things and compete.”
He thought his three pitchers — Nathanial Hartless, Andrew Henry and Dalton Fiegle — competed on the mound against the Tigers. The trio combined to strike out eight batters while only allowing four earned runs on four hits.
At the plate, the Tornadoes had opportunities to drive in runs, but couldn’t capitalize, leaving nine batters on base. With Alcoa trailing 4-0 in the fourth, Ethan Hettmansberger and Avery Worde both singled and Thai Love drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Riley Heaton flew out to second base to end the frame.
“The first thing is getting on the field, getting our depth and seeing the game at live speed — that’s always a big thing,” Dunn said. “Pigeon Forge is always one of our top opponents that we are going to play. I thought we played them tough. I thought we missed some opportunities to score, but these first few weeks are about getting our legs under us, getting our timing down and getting our pitchers in the right spots and that sort of thing.”
The Tornadoes ended the game on a strong note. Colt Whaley reached first base on a fielding error by the third basemen in the seventh. Hartless brought him home by driving a double into the right centerfield gap.
Dunn is hoping to see more of the plays in the near future. The Tornadoes host Loudon today.
“All in all, I think our performance was pretty good,” Dunn said. “I’m happy with what we have and I’m really excited about where we can be at the end of the year.”
