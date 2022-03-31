Amanda Leatherwood was well aware of the final score Thursday.
The William Blount softball coach took note of the mistakes that allowed Farragut to turn a tie game into a six-run loss, too and she addressed them all postgame, but she also knew her team took a step forward against the District 4-4A powerhouse.
The Lady Governors matched the Lady Admirals step for step for four innings, trailing by just a run going into the fourth before Farragut plated three runs in the frame to open up a 6-2 lead en route to a 9-3 finish at Chris Houser Field.
“I think it’s just really important for my team to have a tone against (Farragut),” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “Coaching here 13 years, we go back and forth with Farragut and (the current William Blount team) hasn’t felt that. We have struggled against them, but today we looked like we believed it a little bit more. I felt like a couple of errors hurt us, but we did have an approach, we did have attack, but we’ve just got to be more contact driven.”
There were plenty of encouraging takeaways for Leatherwood. In the bottom of the first after falling behind 2-0 to open the game, William Blount (2-7, 1-3 District 4-4A) responded with a Savannah Classon two-RBI double that scored runs from Olivia Kelly and Chloe Russell to tie it at 2-2.
The score remained that way for the next three innings as it settled into a pitcher’s duel between highly-touted Lady Admirals pitcher Avery Flatford and MacKenzie Blevins.
Leatherwood knew that Flatford would pose problems and she showed why, going all seven innings in the circle and finishing with 14 strikeouts while allowing six hits.
As for Blevins, the senior managed six strikeouts in six innings of work, but gave up 16 hits, some of which the Lady Govs’ infield had trouble fielding. The stalemate eventually broke in the fourth, despite Blevins striking out the first two batters.
Facing a 2-1 count with two outs and the bases loaded, Sarah Livingston doubled to center field to score three runs and put Farragut (16-1-1, 4-0) up 6-2 and open the way for three more runs in the fifth and sixth to put William Blount away for good.
“I think (Blevins) overall, she’s earned the ace role as a senior,” Leatherwood said. “She’s really leading out there and she’s making adjustments and she’s really communicating well with our pitching coach. Every game that she’s been in the circle, we’ve had a chance. That’s when we’ve got to call out the rest of (the team) and make sure both sides of the ball match up. We’ve got to have offense with our defense and when she’s out there, we’ve got make plays behind her.
“(Farragut) had one long-ball and a few solid hits, but I feel like she held them at bay, so I think her effort was pretty on-point.”
William Blount was able to add to its score in the top of the seventh, leading off with a Kelly solo home run over the left field wall. She was 2-of-2 at the plate on the afternoon.
According to Leatherwood, it was a much-deserved pay off for the senior outfielder who has battled an elbow injury to get back in the Lady Govs’ batting order as a designated player for the time being.
“(Kelly) really set a tone for us in the box today,” Leatherwood said. “We look to her for that. She is my most vocal leader and I think she’s doing what she can do in her role at the moment and I commend her for that. To see Olivia have a relaxed but confident tone in the box, I think that gave us a chance. I felt like we had a game here for awhile.”
