KNOXVILLE — Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans are an all-in-one package for Tennessee’s offense.
When the Vols need a quick, shifty runner this season, they can go to Small, a sophomore originally from Memphis. When they need a powerful, bruising tailback, look no further than Evans, a junior who transferred from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
“I think as we’ve gotten toward the end of fall camp … we’re still combing through the depth chart,” Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack said. “But I do think those two guys, they have separated themselves from being a little bit more at the top of the depth chart. … Both of those guys, they could go into a game right now (as) 1A and 1B and participate.
“They both have very similar skill sets, but Jabari, obviously, is a little bit smaller, a little bit shiftier, has got some experience playing the receiver position. So he can do a lot of different things as far as his repertoire. But at the same time, you’ve got Tiyon, who just has so much power … running between the tackles. So those guys have really been a one-two punch throughout fall camp.”
Such comfort in the backfield is nearly a miracle considering the hits Tennessee took during the offseason.
The Vols lost standout running back Eric Gray, who transferred to Oklahoma amid the fallout of former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s firing.
Gray led Tennessee last season with 772 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries; he notched 57 more carries than the team’s second leading rusher, Ty Chandler, who finished with 456 yards and four touchdowns as well.
Chandler transferred this offseason, too, landing at North Carolina, meaning Tennessee’s top two running backs from last year will be playing elsewhere this season.
That’s why it’s so important that the roster’s current tailbacks, like Small, Evans and redshirt freshman Dee Beckwith, contribute right away.
Beckwith played quarterback and wide receiver along with running back while in high school in Florence, Alabama. He appeared in three games last season, rushing for 25 yards on three carries.
“I think Dee Beckwith, and some of those other guys as well, they’re still young in the position,” Mack said. “I think we forget that a ton. Those guys are still trying to learn exactly how college football really works as far as playing that position. It’s a lot more on them …
“Dee Beckwith is a former quarterback as well, so he has a really good idea, a really good vision of the big picture and how it all fits together.”
Another young player who could fit into Tennessee’s long term plans is freshman Jaylen Wright. He came to Tennessee as a three-star recruit from Durham, North Carolina, and has impressed coaches with his pass-blocking skills.
“Jaylen Wright has done an excellent job I would say these last six practices or so,” Mack said. “He has really grown leaps and bounds, to be honest with you. What we’ve seen from him through the spring is just really, from a protection standpoint, he’s really made some good ground in protection. He understands what we’re trying to do.”
Perfecting pass-blocking isn’t always at the top of a running back’s to-do list, but it could benefit Wright, who hopes to get on the field sooner rather than later, in his first college season.
“I think that’s a compliment to what he’s been doing in the offseason, how he’s been working and putting time in the film room,” Mack said. “He’s a young man who wants to play as a true freshman. I think that’s one of his goals.”
The Vols also boast former Maryville star Tee Hodge, a redshirt freshman who played special teams in one game last season. He was a three-star recruit while playing for the Rebels, rushing for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019.
Whichever tailback gets the start or the majority of the carries, Mack sees vast potential in his position group. That’s key after such a stressful offseason for Tennessee’s backfield.
“We’ve got about three, maybe even four guys, in the room right now that can all do those different, great things coming out of the backfield,” Mack said, “whether we’ve already flexed them out or whether we bring them out of the backfield to try to create those matchups …
“And I think when you add that tool to your offense, I think you’ve got a chance to be really special because you can really keep the defense off-balance.”
