After Brian Nix was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at Alcoa this offseason, he decided to keep calling defensive plays on Friday nights.
That decision was backed up by a fairly noteworthy source.
“I heard Nick Saban say one time that he talked to (former NFL coach) Buddy Ryan, and Buddy Ryan said, ‘I used to be somebody’s best assistant. When I became a head coach, I quit being my best assistant and I started doing all this other stuff, but quit working hard for myself at the thing I was best at,” Nix told The Daily Times.
“So if you go to Alabama’s practices today, Nick Saban will be out there coaching the corners. He’ll be out there just like a first-year coach. He won’t be standing there on the phone or talking to a booster. So you try to emulate the things that other coaches did.”
Nix has coordinated Alcoa’s defense since 2004 while working under legendary coach Gary Rankin, whom Nix said remained “hands-on” with Alcoa’s offense even after he stopped calling offensive plays.
While Nix may choose to give up play calling one day, it won’t be soon. He said calling the defense on Fridays is the most fun part of his week; it also helps that he has a strong staff behind him.
“I’m blessed that I’ve got a lot of guys in this program to help me with the head coaching responsibilities,” Nix said. “I don’t have to touch the offense at all. I have a great offensive staff. All I have to do, if it’s fourth-and-2, agree or disagree with them to go for it. And with equipment, the job that Brian Gossett does (is important, too).
“So that leads me to be able to do a really good job of being the head coach and the defensive coordinator, whereas if I had to do a lot of those other jobs, (it would be tougher).”
Alcoa’s defense has kept reaping the benefits of Nix’s leadership. The Tornadoes are allowing just over 12 points per game and have pitched shutouts in three of their last four contests; the most points they’ve given up was 29 to undefeated West in their only loss on the season.
Defensive success played a pivotal role in their Sept. 9 rivalry win over Maryville in the Battle of Pistol Creek. Junior Brayden Cornett and senior Jordan Harris both snagged fourth-quarter interceptions against the Rebels, with Harris running his back 82 yards for a game-sealing pick-six.
“I think that it’s something that we’ve gotten better at as the year went on,” Nix said. “Any time that you hold Maryville to 14 points, that’s a great accomplishment. I thought we played really well against a good Tyner team.
“We always try to emphasize playing red-zone defense. Near the end of the Maryville game, we held them out of the red zone. We held West out of the red zone once and held Tyner twice.”
As always, Nix also wants to see improvement from his defense. That’s the defensive coordinator in him talking, the one still very much alive even after the offseason promotion.
“I think our effort’s been great,” Nix said. “We still have to clean up some things, and tackling is always an issue. You never look at it and say, ‘Man, we’re perfect or great at tackling.’ So we’re always trying to address pursuit and tackling because the teams that consistently win championships, it’s an old cliche, but it’s blocking and tackling.”
