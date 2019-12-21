A big game from Destiny Haworth carried the Alcoa girls basketball team to a 58-44 victory over West Texas' Cristoval High School in the final game of the KSA Orlando Classic on Saturday.
Haworth scored 30 points to lead the Lady Tornadoes to a third-place finish in their bracket.
Karlie Haworth added 14 points, and Kenzie Wilburn and Mak Bremer combined for 11 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.