KNOXVILLE — In a physical battle between district foes, the Alcoa girls basketball team blew past Fulton, 62-45, on Friday night.
Senior guard Destiny Haworth hit three of six 3-pointers in the first quarter, which helped to force the Lady Falcons out of their 1-2-2 zone. The hot shooting teamed up with seven Fulton turnovers to help Alcoa (11-5, 3-0 District 4-AA) jump out to a 22-5 lead in the first quarter.
“That’s what she does,” Alcoa head coach David Baumann said. “She’s been shooting the ball really well. She’s shooting over 45% from three on the year and it was big to get going and get a lead early.”
Haworth’s freshman sister, Karli, didn’t light up the stat sheet quite as much as her older sister, but the point guard was perhaps the best player on the court. She hounded Fulton’s guards and recorded four steals.
Karli Haworth also handled the ball excellently against the Lady Falcons (3-11, 1-1) keeping Alcoa in a rhythm offensively all night as Fulton threw different players and defenses at the Lady Tornadoes.
“We’ve got two very experience guards playing with her (Karli),” Baumann said. “She’s a freshman and she’s getting better every game, but Destiny Haworth and McKenzie Wilburn have played a lot of games here. They’ve both played since they were freshman. … It helps her (Karli) a lot to have them with her.”
The turnovers were the difference in the game as Fulton turned it over 17 times. Alcoa turned it over eight times, but only three of those came in the game’s first 27 minutes before Alcoa worked in some reserves.
Destiny Haworth led all scorers with 18 points while Wilburn added 16 and Karli Haworth added seven.
The 5-foot-11 senior put on a show that kept Alcoa (10-5, 2-1) off balance by hitting four triples and kept the Falcons’ offense moving.
“The scary thing about Edward (Lacy) is his ability to score, but also he just kind of instills so much confidence in the other four on the floor,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “He’s the ultimate ball handler, he can put it in the hoop, he can create for others. He’s a big asset, obviously, to Fulton.”
Alcoa jumped out to an early lead over last season’s AA state runner-up, but Fulton ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run for a 16-11 lead at the end of the first eight minutes. Fulton extended its lead to 21-12 to open the second and the Tornadoes struggled to get within an arm’s distance after.
Alcoa’s T.J. Martin hit a 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession, but the Tornadoes couldn’t get one to fall after that. Alcoa didn’t hit another 3-pointer until the last minute of the third quarter and were limited to four on the night.
Fulton’s pressure, man-to-man defense gave Alcoa issues as its offense became stagnant. Alcoa added 15 turnovers to its offensive issues as it struggled to keep up with Fulton’s high-powered offense.
“For whatever reason we couldn’t execute offensively early,” Collins said. “Very stagnant. When you’re stagnant it turns into one-on-ones and they won all those one-on-one battles. It just can’t be that way going forward. We got to move the ball and give each other gaps.”
“They’re one of the elite defenses in 2A. They are every year,” Alcoa senior Nick Roberts said. “We knew coming into the game what they were going to bring, but we hadn’t seen anything like that yet.”
Alcoa’s forwards found some offensive success as Tai Cates led the Tornadoes with 13 points while Roberts added 11.
The loss marks the second straight for Alcoa. Alcoa will look to end its skid against Scott High School on Tuesday. Until then, the Tornadoes are looking to stick together and handle adversity better.
“We just need to understand that we need to be collective and united in whatever we do,” Collins said. “We’ve had some issues this season with when adversity hits, we head our separate ways and it cannot be like that.”
