The University of Tennessee baseball team prevailed in the opening game of a Southeastern Conference series, taking a 12-1 win over Ole Miss on Friday in Oxford. The series pits a pair of No. 1 teams as the Vols top the Perfect Game rankings while Ole Miss entered the three-game series as No. 1 in the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America polls.
The Volunteers (21-1, 4-0 SEC) churned out five home runs in the opener as Trey Lipscomb, Blake Burke and Luc Lipcius all went long for Tennessee and Jared Dickey sent two over the wall. UT took a six-run lead in the second inning then tacked on to lead 11-0 before Ole Miss (16-5, 2-2 SEC) scored its first and only run in the bottom of the seventh.
Vol starter Chase Burns (W, 5-0) worked seven innings while surrendering two hits and striking out 11.
Tennessee returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday trying to take the road series against the Rebels.
