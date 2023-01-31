FARRAGUT — As the seconds ticked off the clock and Maryville tried to shake its game-long offensive malaise, the inside-out approach that leads to its most efficient possessions disappeared.
A disjointed approach that saw a few passes followed by either a contested shot at the rim or a pull-up jump shot off the dribble led to the Rebels falling further into a funk, scoring two points over the final four minutes, 42 seconds to let one slip away in a 52-49 loss to Farragut on Tuesday at Farragut High School.
"I think we tend to want to be heroes instead of relying us as a unit, and that's something that we're preaching and talking about every day," Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. "It's evident in our play. When it gets tight, we try to do things on our own, and you can't win ballgames like that. It's very frustrating."
A stout defensive effort gave Maryville (15-9, 4-4 District 4-4A) a chance late despite the countless possessions without a bucket, but it was unable to convert on the opportunities it had to escape with a victory.
Senior forward Matthew Clemmer missed the front end of a one-and-one with a chance to tie it up at 49 with 3:49 remaining. Two minutes later, senior guard Robbie Eldridge stepped to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with the Rebels trailing by three but also missed his first attempt.
Maryville got a stop on the other end and then junior forward Alex Akard responded with a putback — the Rebels' only points over the final half of the fourth quarter.
Farragut went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute, giving Maryville two last opportunities that came up empty.
The Rebels last chance resulted in a NBA-range 3-pointer from senior guard Nick Johnson that was rebounded by Clemmer with 2.8 seconds left. Maryville called a timeout and drew a play up, but Johnson leapt to catch the ensuing inbounds pass and fired an off-balance shot before landing, leaving a potential game-tying 3 well short.
"Honestly, we got what we wanted with Nick's 3," Lambert said. "It was a tough shot, but it was OK. And then out of bounds underneath, the dead corner is a tough position to be in, but we had something drawn up that we thought we could get a good look on, but Nick fell.
"You're just in scramble mode at that point, but we have to get better understanding the game. Sometimes I think we don't understand it very well. What teams are giving us, we have to make sure that we take advantage of that. Nick shooting a jump-pass shot — whatever you want to call it — with three seconds left is tough."
Eldridge scored a game-high 16 points while Johnson added 12. The Rebels four other scorers combined for 21 points.
Maryville will attempt to get its offense back on track when it faces Loudon on Thursday before returning to District 4-4A play against No. 4 William Blount on Friday.
"I felt like we lost the game," Lambert said. "You look at the stat book on the Farragut side and that's exactly what you want to see. You limit Dallas (Carbaugh) to under 10 (points). (Dominic Van Acker), we held him to 15, which is under his average.
"You look at that side and you think, 'That's great, we're going to come away with a win,' and then you look at our side and we only had six guys score and two guys over 10. It was a bad offensive night for us, just couldn't get anything to fall."
Farragut girls 45, Maryville 36: The Maryville girls basketball team left Farragut High School wondering what could have been.
Turnovers and missed shots limited the Lady Rebels to four points in the first quarter, and their offensive struggles were compounded by an inability to close out defensive possessions, leading to a series of second-chance opportunities for Farragut.
Maryville battled back over the next two quarters, but the way in which it completed its comeback left it unable to cross the finish line.
“I thought in the first quarter, especially in the first three minutes of the quarter, we gave them the shots we wanted to give them, but the second-chance opportunities were the difference in the game,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “That and ball control, and we’ve said for a long time now that those are the two things that will beat us.”
Needing a spark, Maryville (10-14, 2-6 District 4-4A) turned to a combination of a full-court press and high ball pressure in the half court, and leaned on its defense to shed its first-quarter struggles on the offensive end.
The Lady Rebels rattled off an 11-0 run that featured a 3-pointer from junior forward Jada Edwards, four free throws from freshman point guard Zoee Harrison, two free throws from senior guard Navy Gentry and a mid-range jumper by freshman guard Brooke Skoog to trim its deficit to one in the first four minutes, three seconds of the second period.
Farragut (17-9, 5-3) kept Maryville at arms length until the end of the half, but back-to-back buckets from Harrison and Gentry to open the third gave the Lady Rebels a 25-24 lead.
“Our rebounding effort was a little bit better,” Clark said. “We hit bodies and we found a way to rebound. Our defensive intensity and our communication was also a lot better, which usually translates to our offense.”
A Mya Johnson layup moments later gave the Lady Admirals a lead they would never relinquish again despite the Lady Rebels hanging in there until they ran out of gas in the fourth.
Harrison made a layup to cut the Farragut advantage down to 34-32 with 7:01 remaining, but the maladies that plagued Maryville in the first returned shortly after.
The Lady Rebels endured a 3:16 scoring drought in which the Lady Admirals went on a 9-0 run to put it away.
“They were definitely gassed there, and we started turning over the ball more than we wanted to,” Clark said. “They got some transition buckets, and that just takes the wind out of everybody.”
And yet, Maryville finds itself with some positive momentum as the district tournament nears. It suffered a four-point defeat to No. 6 Heritage on Friday and bounced back to prove it can hang with another region tournament contender in Farragut.
“We’re right there,” Clark said. “Like I said, ball control and rebounding, and doing that consistently, is what is going to put us over the hump.”
