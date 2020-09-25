A prolific performance last week from quarterback Dawson Moore, who threw for 321 yards and six touchdown passes in a romp over Morristown West, had unintended negative consequences for Farragut.
Maryville had plenty of film to study before hosting the Admirals on Friday night.
Rebel D.J. Burks intercepted the first two Farragut tosses and Maryville kept Moore from doing much harm to spearhead a 27-3 win over the Admirals at Shields Stadium.
“Our coaches put in a great game plan,” Burks said. “We really watched film all week. We knew if we took away his top receiver, (Moore) didn’t want to tuck it and run. So we took away his first option and that really took away their passing game.”
Maryville (5-0) blew the game open in the third quarter on two long touchdown runs from Parker McGill. It was the Rebel defense that set the tone, forcing three turnovers while limiting Farragut (3-2) to just 182 total yards. Moore finished 6-of-17 with two interceptions for 56 yards.
McGill’s first score, a 2-yard direct snap to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive on the opening possession, turned out to be all Maryville needed.
That opening drive was assisted by three of Farragut’s eight penalties, including two fourth-down infractions. After a third-down interference call kept the Rebels alive near midfield, Farragut forced a punt but ran into the kicker.
The Admirals forced another fourth down but interfered on another Carson Jones pass attempt to give Maryville a first down at the 12-yard line. McGill converted after a short pass to Burks from Jones gave Maryville its fifth first down of the drive.
Farragut countered with a strong drive but Burks leapt higher than the receiver and ripped away the first pass of the game for Moore.
“(Burks) is just a very good player,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “He’s very smart, he knows what we’re trying to accomplish, and then on top of that, he’s just so physical. He’s one of our few 2-way guys, and you can see why.”
On the next Farragut possession, Erik Townsend tipped Moore’s second toss and Burks was on the spot for his second pick, coming one play after Cameron Gribble had sacked Moore for a five-yard loss.
Maryville suffered its only turnover after moving downfield, and Farragut countered with a 46-yard drive, all on the ground, that led to a 37-yard field goal.
The Rebels responded with another long drive, converting on fourth-and-short while also benefiting from a pass interference call. With five seconds on the clock, Jones hit Markel Fortenberry on a quick slant for an 11-yard score to put Maryville up 14-3 at the break.
Farragut moved the ball well to open the second half but fumbled on the seventh play of its opening drive. On the next play, Maryville’s McGill broke off tackle and outraced the Admirals defense for a 66-yard touchdown jaunt.
The Rebels forced a three-and-out then finished scoring on a 3-play drive capped with McGill taking a direct snap and breaking free for a 46-yard score.
“(McGill) is just dynamic,” Hunt said of the senior running back. “If he gets into the open, he’s hard to catch. We moved the line of scrimmage on those two runs and gave him some space to run. He hits it hard and goes.”
McGill finished with 161 yards on 12 carries and three scores. Jones was an efficient 14-of-20 for 94 yards and no picks.
Burks was the leading receiver with five catches for 41 yards, but his early interceptions provided Maryville some much-needed momentum.
“This very easily could have been a tie game or even Farragut leading at the half, they were playing at a really high level,” Hunt said. “Sometimes it just comes down to a play or two and in the first half, I thought it did. I was pleased with how we came out in the second half and put it away.”
