DJ Gillins caught a quick bubble screen from Matthew Clemmer, cut up field and darted through a trio of William Blount defenders during the Blount County Jamboree on Aug. 12, and once he got into the open field, nobody was catching him.
The “D1 Speedy” — Gillins’ Instagram handle — chants that have become a staple of games played inside Shields Stadium rang from the Maryville student section for the first time immediately after.
Gillins will be the first to admit that he did not expect anything like that after transferring from Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida in the spring spring, but he has happily embraced the love.
“I’m new here, so I just wanted to learn the plays, but they took me in as a family,” Gillins told The Daily Times. “I’m glad I came here.”
Maryville knew exactly what it was getting when it watched Gillins run track in the spring. True to his social media moniker, he possessed elite speed that would make him a weapon on the perimeter.
What the Rebels did not know is the impact he would have on their locker room, but that realization came quick.
“He was willing to take the long road toward friends and acceptance,” Maryville assistant coach Joe Robinette said. “A lot of times kids will come in and act foolishly in order to make people like them fast, but it was obvious he had a good head on his shoulders and that he had been raised well and loved well.
“He’s true to the course and a really good kid. He’s got everything you need to be a really good man.”
The best example of Gillins’ character moments after the final buzzer sounded on Maryville’s 31-18 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Knoxville West.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt gave the senior wide receiver a hug and told them to hang in there amid a regular season that was not going according to plan.
Gillins did not care about the numerous decades-long streaks that had fallen. The Rebels had become part of his family, and that was the only thing that mattered.
“Obviously, I was in the dumps, but DJ Gillins was able to put it in perspective for me,” Hunt said. “He told me, ‘This is the best thing he’s ever experienced as a high school football player. My focus isn’t going anywhere else.’
“That answer spoke volumes to me. From a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint, all I know is Maryville, and here we are having lost three games in the regular season and one of our players is giving me the perspective I needed. It was a really special moment. DJ is an awesome kid, and we love him to death.”
While Gillins has been a reminder that there is more to football than wins and losses, he has also played a part in those victories.
He spent the entire regular season out wide, mostly catching screens or receiving end arounds in an effort to utilize his jets. In 10 games, Gillins caught 20 passes for 163 yards and rushed seven times for 41 yards and a touchdown.
The Rebels added a wrinkle to their offense a week ago, though, adding a package with Gillins in the backfield as a quasi-replacement to senior running back Noah Vaughn, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against West.
Gillins delivered his breakout performance, rushing three times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard score with one minute, 48 seconds remaining in the first half.
“We lost a guy who can take it to the house in one play, and with DJ, you gain that,” Hunt said. “Obviously, (junior running back Gage LaDue) can do that, too, but it’s a different style. When DJ has the ball on the edge, you don’t have to block things right because he outruns people.
“Speed kills, and I’d always pick it if I could pick anything for one of our players.”
Gillins has also excelled as a blocker on the perimeter, which has proved pivotal with the Rebels leaning on their run game throughout the season.
In the past two weeks, as Maryville blew out Bradley Central for its 22nd consecutive region championship and routed Morristown East in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, Gillins has made numerous blocks that turned 15-yard runs into 30 plus-yard scampers. He also had the wits to avoid a peel-back block that would have negated a 57-yard touchdown run by LaDue.
“He’s worked in well as what we’d call a quintessential Rebel in that he wants to be a part of this team, whatever that means,” Robinette said. “He’s not jealous of not getting any of the glory or not having the ball in his hands. He finds as much satisfaction in a good clean block down field as he does having the ball himself.
“We work as a team a lot on perimeter blocking, and all that stuff is just want-to. Size doesn’t matter out there because you only have to hold the block a second or two, and he has done that well.”
Maryville (8-3) hosts Bearden (7-4) at 7 p.m. today with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, and it will not matter to Gillins if a single “D1 Speedy” chant is uttered.
He just wants a memorable season to get extended one more week.
“(Being a part of this program has) meant a lot because this is not just a football team, its more of a football family,” Gillins said. “It’s just fun playing with your brothers every Friday.”
