It took four days longer than expected, but Maryville finally knows who it will face in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
TSSAA announced Monday that Dobyns-Bennett will advance over McMinn County in a letter sent to both administrations after a lengthy saga regarding a McMinn County player who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 and traveled with the team, leading to the cancellation of their second-round matchup.
Kickoff between Maryville and Dobyns-Bennett is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
McMinn County’s season comes to an end despite its claims that it followed protocols and should have been allowed to play. According to McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle, the student-athlete in question was ill at practice on Nov. 10 and sent home. He had not been around any other McMinn County players since feeling ill. The student underwent testing for COVID-19 at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 and tested positive.
The student-athlete suffers from asthma, and on the morning of Nov. 13 he was examined by his physician, who found that he had no stigmata consistent with COVID-19. The student-athlete’s O2 saturation was 98 with no fever and his COVID antibody test was negative for IgG. On this basis, the physician concluded that the student’s positive test result might be a false positive.
The player in question says that during the week’s practices he was never within six feet of anyone for fifteen minutes or more, and he was not on the bus when McMinn County traveled to Kingsport to play Dobyns-Bennett on Friday, traveling in a separate car with his parents instead. He and his family ate in a separate part of the restaurant away from the team when the team stopped for a team meal.
TSSAA COVID-19 regulations require that “any student or staff who has been in close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer) of a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 must quarantine at home for a period of 14 days from their last exposure to that individual.” The McMinn County High School reported case protocol requires contact tracing for any individual either 48 hours prior to symptom onset if symptomatic or 48 hours prior to test date if asymptomatic.
TSSAA attempted to find a way to play on Tuesday if McMinn County could provide verification from the McMinn County Health Department attesting that the school had adequately performed the necessary contact tracing and ensured that any player other than the student in question with whom he had close contact in the 48 hours before he reported to practice ill was quarantined and would not be participating in a game if played on Friday.
TSSAA informed school officials that it had to receive that verification on Monday in order for the contest to go forward on Tuesday, but the needed verification was never received.
