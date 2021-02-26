POWELL — As soon as the final buzzer sounded, Katlin Burger and Lexi Patty raced toward each other and embraced near the foul line. The two Heritage seniors then hugged any teammates within their vicinity and continued to smile as they skipped into the visiting locker room. There, they resumed celebrating Heritage’s 44-33 victory over Powell.
Burger and Patty waited years for this moment. They’ve been playing basketball together since they were in the fourth grade and have accomplished a lot on the court together. But during their first three years at Heritage, they were never able to advance past the regional quarterfinals. In Friday’s Region 2-AAA quarterfinal game, the Lady Mountaineers trailed Powell by two points late in the third quarter. The duo refused to end their high school careers with another heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinal round.
Patty and Burger were the only two Heritage players to score in double figures, finishing with 17 and 12 points. More importantly, they spearheaded a defensive effort that held Powell scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, helping the Lady Mountaineers (23-8) secure their first berth in the regional semifinals since 2014. They will try to avenge two regular season losses to Bearden in the semifinals on Monday.
“We finally overcame that hill and we finally made it,” Burger told The Daily Times. “It’s a big deal to us and to the program, and we want to go so much farther. … When our senior year happened, we were thinking we were going to go far, but in the back of our minds we were saying, ‘How far are we going to go?’ We have always talked about how if we are going to go as far as we can, we need to push everyone with everything that we have and we need to work as hard as we can in practices so we can get to that level.”
The Lady Mountaineers certainly played at a high level defensively throughout Friday’s contest. When watching film of the Lady Panthers, Heritage coach noticed that Western Carolina commit Reagan Trumm took roughly 70% of Powell’s shots. The Lady Mountaineers’ game plan was simple: They were going to force someone other than Trumm to step up and make shots.
His players succeeded in executing the game plan. Halle Waters, Jay Coker, Patty and Burger took turns defending Trumm, ensuring she never received an open look at the basket. In the few times Trumm was able to drive past her defender and enter the lane, Mollee French was there to plant her feet, drawing three charges.
Trumm finished with seven points and fouled out in the final minute. Her teammates didn’t fare much better offensively. No Lady Panther scored more than nine points. Eliza Daniels, Bekah Gardner and French each forced three steals.
“Mollee French took three big, big charges and that kind of got (Trumm) shook up,” Howard said. “My freshman Jay Coker did an unbelievable defensive job. Hallee Waters and (Coker) were the main two on her, and I thought they did an unbelievable job. … We were switching on everything, so everybody defended her at one time.
“I thought our defense was tremendous, but we just could not get the ball to go through the net.”
Howard wasn’t exaggerating — the Lady Mountaineers only shot 29% from the floor, giving Powell an opportunity to take the lead in the third. Cassidy Hill drove the full length of the floor for a layup to give the Lady Panthers a 27-26 lead with five minutes left in the third. That was Powell’s final field goal of the night. Hayden Dye knocked down a free throw with 3:51 remaining in the period. The Lady Panthers didn’t score again for more than 10 minutes. Heritage made sure to capitalize.
Gardner stole the ball and scored in transition to tie the game. A couple minutes later, Burger drove past her defender on the right baseline and finished at the rim to give Heritage a two-point lead entering the fourth.
The Lady Mountaineers still struggled from the floor in the fourth quarter, but their defensive effort sufficiently atoned for their shooting struggles. They forced steals on four straight Powell possessions.
Burger created separation from her defender in the paint and buried a mid-range jumper with 6:12 left to extend Heritage’s lead to 32-28. The Lady Mountaineers continued earning defensive stops, and Patty made sure their advantage kept growing by converting seven of her eight foul shot attempts in the fourth quarter. French drew her third charge on Trumm with two minutes left and Burger scored a layup with 48 seconds left to deliver the dagger. For the first time in their careers, Burger and Patty have a chance to clinch a berth in the sectional round.
“They are tremendous young ladies,” Howard said. “I love them to death. They are great leaders and teammates. They have never, ever tried to be the stars. They want everyone involved. This is just a good bunch of kids. That’s all you can ask for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.