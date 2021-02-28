Tennessee junior pitcher Ashley Rodgers tossed a shutout with 18 strikeouts and redshirt junior Samantha Bender tossed the program's first solo no-hitter since 2016 to punctuate a dominate Sunday in the circle for the Lady Vols to close out the Tennessee Invitational.
Tennessee defeated Central Michigan, 3-0, in the opener before cruising to a 8-0 run-rule victory over Northern Kentucky inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols scored a pair of runs in the second inning with RBI singles from freshman catcher Rylie West and junior second baseman Kaitlin Parsons off Central Michigan pitcher Grace Lehto, and it proved more than enough run support for Rogers, who surrendered only two hits en route her sixth win of the season.
Tennessee provided even more offense in support of Bender, who was one hit batter away from a perfect game.
Senior right fielder Amanda Ayala hit a solo home run in the first, and then the Lady Vols scored five in the third, three of which came off the bat of senior shortstop Ivy Davis, who sent the first pitch of the at-bat over the left-field wall.
The King's Academy alum Maddie Webber forced the mercy rule with a two-run double in the fifth.
Tennessee will participate in the Reveille Classic in College Station, Texas next weekend. The Lady Vols will open the event against Campbell and Lamar at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, respectively.
