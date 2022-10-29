KNOXVILLE — The numbers were not kind to the Vols entering their top-20 matchup with Kentucky.
The Vols were at the bottom of the nation in pass defense, and Kentucky — an above-average offensive team — boasted a first-round NFL draft prospect quarterback in Will Levis.
The No. 3 Vols’ 130th-ranked pass defense was a big reason Tennessee remained undefeated, as it picked off Levis three times in a 44-6 rout of No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee’s defense, which had allowed the second-most completions and passing yards, held the Wildcats under 100 passing yards for the night as the Vols improved to 8-0 (4-0 SEC).
“Defensively, I thought they did an unbelievable job,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “They controlled and dominated the line of scrimmage. They did a great job matching out guys on the back end. They played real ball tonight, just suffocating defense. It was fun to watch those guys tonight.”
Tennessee had six interceptions coming into the game, and they grabbed half of that total in three quarters. The Vols shifted their secondary around with the return of Jaylan McCollough at safety, playing in his first game since his Oct. 9 arrest. With McCollough back, Doneiko Slaughter, who had filled in at safety, slid to cornerback — a move that paid off in large dividends.
Tennessee’s first pick of the night came early in the second quarter. Kentucky drove into to the red zone and the Vols were at risk of letting the Wildcats pull back within a score. That’s when Slaughter stepped in.
The junior defensive back put a major hit on Kentucky receiver Dane Key and knocked the football loose in the process. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell snared the ball out of the air and returned it 48 yards.
Slaughter credited his success at cornerback to the versatility he gained while playing the STAR position his freshman year.
“Once you play STAR, I think you just know every part of the defense in and out,” Slaughter said. “And if you have the mentality, you want to be great. God will have your back.”
After causing a turnover, Slaughter hauled in an interception of his own in the third quarter. Levis took a shot down field, and Slaughter lept in front of the intended receiver and came down with the ball. It was Levis’ third pick of the night and the second in as many drives. Brandon Turnage had intercepted Kentucky’s quarterback earlier in the quarter.
Most importantly, the Vols scored off a turnover for the first time after Slaughter’s pick. Hendon Hooker ran it in — his fourth total touchdown of the night — and the Vols went up 37-6.
“I like being in the box more. I like hitting more,” Slaughter said of playing cornerback. “But this will grow on me.”
The good news for the Vols’ secondary is that its performance against Kentucky has the potential to be the beginning of brighter days ahead. After weeks without McCollough, Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden in the secondary, the group is finally whole and healthy.
For Tennessee to have a chance on the road against top-ranked Georgia, a healthy secondary playing up to its potential is imperative.
“I really feel like next week will be the healthiest we’ve been since the beginning of the season,” Heupel said. “I feel like we’ll have an opportunity to have everybody back and playing at a really high level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.