KNOXVILLE — Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles looked at sophomore running back Elijah Cannon and nodded, almost as if he knew the game-winning touchdown was coming.
The Tornadoes have practiced the play more than 100 times over the past two years, but Alcoa offensive coordinator David Sweetland never called it until it was necessary.
It turned out that a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line in double overtime was the perfect opportunity.
Buckles rolled right and then came to a stop before throwing across the field to a wide open Cannon in the end zone for the game-winning score in a 21-20 double overtime victory over Class 5A No. 1 Knoxville West on Thursday at Bill Wilson Field.
“We rep it every day in practice, and every day in practice it has to be perfected,” Cannon told The Daily Times. “When I was coming off the line it opened up and everything was wide open.
“I was like, ‘This is it.’ I saw the ball and I was like, ‘You better not drop this.’ I caught it, scored and that was it.”
The celebration could not start until sophomore kicker Bacon Lauderback, who had not kicked a football until the weeks leading up the season, booted the ensuing extra-point attempt through the uprights — a pressure situation created by Alcoa (5-1) blocking the point-after try following a West touchdown on the first play of the second overtime period.
“There was nothing on my mind other than making the kick,” Lauderback said. “I just did my job.”
The Tornadoes twice before believed they were closing in on victory only for something to go awry, but their internal adage of the other team breaking before they do proved true.
Alcoa orchestrated a 16-play, 58-play drive that chewed more than eight minutes off the clock at the end of regulation. It entered the red zone, but a holding penalty pushed it out of range for a game-winning attempt by Lauderback.
Senior wide receiver Major Newman hauled in a tipped pass in the back of the end zone to put the pressure on West (5-1) to answer in overtime. The Tornadoes seemed poised to prevent that, backing the Rebels up to the 26-yard line before a pass from West quarterback Carson Jessie to a closely-guarded receiver popped into the air and into the arms of a sprinting Jaqurrius Wrenn, who went untouched to pay dirt.
“We don’t quit,” Cannon said. “That’s something that you will never see out of any of these players.”
Alcoa committed 11 penalties for 105 yards, some of which prevented it from being able to score another time in regulation.
Aside from the holding penalty on their final drive, the Tornadoes drove into West territory late in the third quarter only to have a holding penalty followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct set them up with a first-and-49 from their own 32-yard line.
“It was embarrassing,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “… We moved the ball a little bit in the first half, but those self-inflicted penalties hurt us. It was just uncharacteristic. It was very disappointing.
“I promise we’ll get it straightened out next week or they won’t be playing.”
Those mistakes may have made it harder than it needed to be — and forced them to call on a never-before-used play — but Alcoa found a way to overcome it all and come out on top in a battle of top-ranked teams.
“People may say that with all the hype behind us that we shouldn’t be this close to a team, but I want to see everybody come out and play this team,” Buckles said. “Everything (West) does is together, and it showed. Their defense moves as one, and playing against them is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, and it was not fun.
“However, we came out with the win and I feel like everybody should look at this and understand that we’re coming for (that state championship). We’re in the top spot right now, and it’s ours to lose.”
