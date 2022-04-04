It played out just as Nolan Cunningham had imagined it.
After taking its first lead in the previous inning, Heritage was in danger of not just giving up the one-run advantage, but getting itself into a deep hole against Bearden in the top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded and one out.
Cunningham, the Mountaineers senior pitcher, knew one swing of Parker Coe’s bat could drastically shift the momentum of either team, and he wanted it to be for his.
Coe made contact with the pitch, but just enough to ground the ball straight to the mound. Instead of going for the second out at first and living with the tying run crossing, Cunningham didn’t hesitate, flipping the ball to catcher Zander Melton who stepped on home plate before gunning it to Sean Galyon to pull off the double play.
The sequence kept the Bulldogs off the board and provided the springboard for Heritage to earn its first District 4-4A win of the season in an 8-6 final at home Monday.
“We were in a jam,” Cunningham told The Daily Times. “I’m thinking, I can’t let them put the ball in play. I was trying to either get a strikeout or something hard right to somebody to make a play at home, but I ultimately got what I wanted and it took a lot of stress off of us and got us going in the next inning.”
From inside the Mountaineers’ dugout, head coach Robbie Bennett breathed a sigh of relief watching it all unfold.
“That was a big time momentum shift,” Bennett said. “They had the leadoff batter (Brooks Wright) coming up, so we knew we had to get out of the inning at that point because that kid hits it very well. That was probably the play of the game right there.”
It wasn’t the only time Heritage needed a salient play from its pitching staff. With the Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 District 4-4A) up 8-3 entering the seventh, Bearden (6-5, 1-2) mustered a single and two doubles to open the frame, then used a Conner Cloer two-RBI double to make it a two-run game.
Dylan Varitek, who came in to relief Cunningham earlier in the inning, had the tying run on second and the go-ahead run at the plate, but was able to shut the door for good on Bearden’s rally attempt by striking out Owen Matthews.
“(Cunningham) has been good all year,” Bennett said. “He throws strikes and he’s a competitor. Every time he steps on the mound he gives us a chance to win. (Varitek) is a gamer. I know he’s always going to come in and throw it well.”
Heritage’s first district win wasn’t only headlined by its defense, though. The Mountaineers were able to let out some season-long frustrations at the plate, as well, recording eight hits and seven RBIs.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, Heritage took advantage of Bearden’s pitching woes, drawing two hit-by-pitches and a walk to load the bases up and make way for Aiden Tipton’s third and fourth pitches to hit Heritage batters and bring in two runs to tie it up.
An Elias Dixon RBI single later scored Cunningham from third to put the Mountaineers up 3-2, but Heritage did its most damage offensively in the fifth, recording three hits, including a double from Melton to push its lead to 8-2.
Being able to pay off getting runners on base with runs, something the Mountaineers have struggled to do in its seven losses, was a welcome sight for Bennett.
“We don’t have a whole lot of kids that have varsity experience, so the more at-bats they get, the better they’re going to get better at hitting,” Bennett said. “I’m feeling really good about our team right now.”
“Any time your offense is playing well and you’re pitching well, it’s fun,” Cunningham added.
