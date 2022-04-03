NASHVILLE — Drew Beam received a single call from Vanderbilt — the SEC school 32 miles away from where he pitched for Blackman High School — during the recruiting process.
The Commodores walked off Hawkins Field on Sunday probably wishing they had made more of an effort to land the freshman right-hander.
After two strong starts from freshman right-hander Chase Burns and sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander to open the series, Beam saved the best for last, tossing a two-hit shutout to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 5-0 victory over No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
The Vols (27-1, 9-0 SEC) beat the Commodores (20-7, 4-5), 6-2, in the series opener Friday and then notched a 5-2 win Saturday.
“It’s an SEC opponent,” Beam said. “There is always that extra intensity whenever you’re playing a good team like that. They’re one of the best teams in the country, but it made it a little more fun to be close to home.
“I had some friends that got to watch it and stuff like that. It makes it a little more special, but it’s still an SEC ballgame, and you still have to do your thing.”
Beam’s family and friends got to watch a pitching clinic as he became the first Tennessee pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout since Garrett Stalling blanked Ole Miss on May 16, 2019.
Beam faced one batter over the minimum, erasing one of the two singles he allowed with a double play. Seven of the nine innings he pitched were perfect, including the final five, and he never allowed a runner to reach scoring position.
It was the third consecutive start in which Beam, who did not pitch in either of his final two prep seasons because of a partially torn UCL, tossed at least 7 1/3 innings. He has given up six hits total in his first three SEC starts.
“When we recruited him, we saw the guy that he is today — good athlete, really good kid, loves the Vols, three-pitch mix, which was definitely something at a young age that he already had going on, durable body, good frame,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “He had all the makings of a weekend starter at some point, but sometimes guys make up their own timeline with work ethic and also presence. A lot of what he has going on for him is the same as Burnsy (Chase Burns). They have a different presence about them than your average freshman.”
A week after scoring 26 runs in a three-game sweep of Ole Miss, Tennessee’s offense was a bit more muted versus Vanderbilt, but the pitching performances the Vols received from their weekend rotation made that moot point.
Burns limited Vanderbilt to two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Dollander followed that up with what seemed like it would be the start of the weekend, allowing two runs — both of which came on solo home runs in the seventh — on three hits and a walk while punching out six over eight-plus frames.
Beam capped the trio’s most impressive weekend of the season with the best start of the campaign.
In total, Vanderbilt, which entered the weekend ranked 12th in the nation in batting average (.319), 14th in on-base percentage (.420) and 20th in slugging percentage (.512), tallied a combined 11 hits in the three games.
“We mixed it up really well on them,” Beam said. “I know today, I started them off with a lot of offspeeds, kind of like last week. Just really got them on edge and never let them get settled in the box. Just kept them guessing the entire time.”
Tennessee entered the weekend with its first consensus No. 1 ranking in program history and left Nashville with its first sweep of Vanderbilt since 2009 and its best SEC start in program history.
More milestones may be on the horizon if Burns, Dollander and Beam continue to shut down opposing offenses on the mound.
“You still have to put the uniform on, and just because you have a No. 1 next to your name doesn’t mean you’re going to do any better,” Beam said. “You just have to keep grinding every day and do your job.
“I feel like we came out and played our ball. (Our) best ball is still to come from us, so we’ll see it.”
