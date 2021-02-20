Tennessee sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to complete a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia.
It was one of two home runs for Gilbert, who hit a solo shot to leadoff the third.
The Vols (2-0) entered the eighth inning trailing, 3-1, when junior third baseman Jake Rucker delivered a two-out, two-run single to tie it up and set up Gilbert's heroics.
Freshman pitcher Blake Tidwell made his debut and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two over four innings. Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh picked up the win after giving up two hits in two inning of relief.
Tennessee will go for the sweep at 1 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.