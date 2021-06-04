KNOXVILLE — A three-run home run by Wright State center fielder Quincy Hamilton took the air out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but even amongst the silence, Tennessee never lost confidence.
It had no reason to.
Ninth-inning dramatics have become a staple for the Vols with six game-winning hits entering the postseason, and that never-say-die attitude emerged once again with sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert hitting a walk-off grand slam to secure a 9-8 victory over Wright State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Knoxville Regional.
“Earlier in the year after our first walk-off, coach (Tony Vitello) talked about once you get that first one, the other ones come, too,” Gilbert said. “I think it stems from us realizing that we’re never out of the game. The game is not over until the third out of the bottom of the ninth.
“We just try to get the next guy to the plate.”
Tennessee (46-16) will face Liberty at 6 p.m. today with a spot in the regional final on the line, but as the final innings waned on, it seemed as if it was ticketed for a date with Duke with both Power Five programs attempting to stave off elimination.
The Vols squandered a one-out double in the fourth and leadoff doubles in the fifth and sixth to open the door for the Raiders (35-12), who lead the nation in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and the Raiders made them pay with Hamilton’s bomb.
Alex Alders added to Wright State’s lead with a solo shot in the eighth, setting the scene for Tennessee’s latest dramatics.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony led off the ninth with a hard-hit groundball that was not corralled by Wright State third baseman Justin McConnell and junior second baseman Max Ferguson followed with a single two batters later. Senior third baseman Jake Rucker walked with the bases loaded, and then Gilbert hammered a hanging breaking ball from Austin Cline into the night.
Vitello sprinted down the first-base line as the Vols poured out of the dugout to celebrate. Gilbert basked in the moment, turning around to stare at his swarming teammates before throwing his bat high into the air.
“We knew we just had to get the tying run to the plate, and we said that about 100 times when we got in the dugout,” Pavolony said. “It was never about trying to hit a walk-off grand slam — which is awesome for Drew — but it was just about getting the tying run to the plate. Once we got the game tied, we knew we could will our way to another run, and it just happened to work out the way it did.
“We knew we had to do it together, and I think that’s the mantra of this team. You can’t just beat one of us. You have to beat all nine of us, including our starting pitcher. I think that’s what makes us so great—we love each other, and you’re going to have to beat all of us, not just one of us.”
Gilbert’s second walk-off home run of the season — the first coming against LSU on March 27 — erased a less-than-stellar start from junior right-hander Chad Dallas, who surrendered four runs on four hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Dallas had plans of making amends for a similar start against the Raiders in his final start of the 2020 campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic put a premature end to the season, but instead the Vols had to turn to senior right-hander Sean Hunley earlier than expected. Hunley gave up the home runs to Hamilton and Alders and threw 62 pitches over 3 2/3 innings, which means he may have limited availability for the remainder of the regional.
“If anything, from my standpoint, Sean Hunley has got us out of so many jams, and he did so in this game,” Vitello said. “You kind of let your personal emotions get involved, and we asked him to do a ton today—a little out of the norm. So, you just hate for the kid not to have personal success.”
Tennessee is 6-1 in games that follow a walk-off hit, but it was unable to carry the momentum over to the next game after its two biggest moments of the regular season.
Senior left fielder Evan Russell hit a go-ahead grand slam against Vanderbilt on April 17 but dropped the series the following day. Ferguson drilled a walk-off three-run home run to beat Arkansas on May 15 but once again fell short in the rubber match.
The Vols will attempt to avoid a similar fate against the Flames, who beat Tennessee in the 2019 Chapel Hill Regional.
“It’s very difficult to talk to your kids in the outfield and say we’re in the middle of a tournament here,” Vitello said. “This was not a walk-off on a Sunday. It’s kind of a chance to replay the Arkansas situation, where it was such an emotional situation on Saturday with (Ferguson) helping us win Game 2. You’ve got to bounce back and play.
“We’re in the middle of a tournament and controlling your emotions and managing your calories and seeing the thing through is required. It’s a good group, and I think the SEC has helped prepare us for situations like getting back after it tomorrow and playing a great team.”
