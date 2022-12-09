Two players stood above the rest as Maryville Christian and Clayton-Bradley Academy battled in a grueling contest Friday night at CBA.
Maryville Christian’s Drew Napier and Clayton-Bradley’s Sam McNeal went toe to toe with each other for four physical quarters — Napier totaled a game-high 23 points, while McNeal was right behind him with 22. In the end, Napier prevailed on both fronts, as he led MCS to a 69-37 blowout victory.
Napier did not record a point in the first quarter, but came alive for at least sox points in each of the last three frames, punctuated with a 10-point fourth-quarter effort.
“He’s our hardest worker for sure,” Maryville Christian head coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “Works his butt of night in and night out. He’s that silent leader where you know what you’re going to get from him every single night. He’s going to attack the rim, play hard and leave everything out there. We need everyone else to fall in line and do that same thing on a consistent basis.”
The Eagles (6-3) did not have enough players imitating Napier early in the game, because they let CBA (4-4) hang around in the first quarter. The Eagles committed four turnovers and fouled six times in the opening period, but the Blazers could not capitalize. MCS made them pay by outscoring them 14-8 in the second quarter and 37-23 the rest of the way.
Like Napier, McNeal did not score in the first quarter and had a single point at halftime, but he took over the game in the second half. McNeal hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and then added 11 more in the fourth to round out his CBA-leading total — despite shooting under 25% for the night.
McNeal’s scoring outburst is nothing new for Clayton-Bradley head coach Sean Mubarak. The guard dropped 20 points in his first high school game — which he played up as an eighth grader — and, now a junior, has taken the region by storm, as he scored 92 points over CBA’s first three games of the year.
“For him to shoot 22% and still drop 22 points, (that's) what happens when he gets consistent,” Mubarak said. “That’s scary at that point. And he wasn’t happy with his performance, because he felt like he could do more. And that shows his competitive spirit.”
CBA did not have much production outside of McNeal, resulting in three quarters with 10 or fewer points. CBA’s struggles were magnified when Maryville Christian cleaned up its defensive approach, as the Blazers shot 20% for the night and 56% from the free throw line. The Eagles forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded CBA by 17 boards.
Mubarak is always looking for the silver linings, even on an otherwise dark night, and one of the brightest was the Blazers’ competitiveness in the first quarter. McNeal knows his team will need to channel that same spirit as they play out a difficult schedule.
“There’s always ways to improve, and there’s always times where you can do something different,” McNeal said. “Coach (Mubarak) always says ‘Pass up the good shot for the great shot,’ and I think we’re starting to understand that. We’re still decently early into our season, so we’re going to have practice time and game time to get that fixed. We just have to come together as a team and believe in ourselves, and then we’ll start to play these teams competitively.”
Maryville Christian girls 61, Clayton-Bradley 24: Everything Maryville Christian girls basketball coach Stephen Hudson wants to do on the court starts with defense.
The Lady Eagles showed why defense is a top priority, as they suffocated Clayton-Bradley Academy defensively in the first half of a 61-24 win Friday night at CBA. Maryville Christian forced eight turnovers and allowed two field goals in the first quarter alone, setting the tone for what would be a dominant night for the MCS defense.
“Defense is our mainstay,” Hudson told The Daily Times. “We played with urgency on both ends of the floor, but defense is what I’m proud of the most.”
Maryville Christian did not let up on CBA as the game progressed, surrendering three points — one field goal and a free throw — in the second quarter and five points in the third. MCS forced nine more turnovers in those two quarters combined. It was not until the game had long been over that CBA crossed the double-digit margin with a 12-point fourth.
For the Lady Eagles, a dominant defensive display like they showed Friday starts with a determined effort from all five players on the court.
“We all have to work together to do it,” junior Victoria Wright, who finished with a game-high 16 points, said. “It’s a five person thing, so we all make our mistakes together, but we all win together.”
Wright was joined in double digits by senior Naomi Atchley (14), including a pair of 3-pointers, sophomore Kaybrie Patterson (15), who also recorded eight steals to finish just shy of a double-double, and senior Ashley Hodges (10).
For Clayton-Bradley, the loss is another building block in its process of creating the foundation of a team from scratch. The CBA girls are only in their second varsity season, and head coach Scott Kidd knows more difficult times are in their immediate future.
But Kidd began to see some positive signs — better rebounding and ball movement — in the second half when the Lady Blazers played their best basketball of the game. Guard Mia Adkins led CBA in scoring with 11 points.
“We knew we were playing a very, very good team,” Kidd said. “And we’re a second-year team, so I prepared the girls. I wanted to see some positive things happen. And we started to see those things in the second half. Going against a team like Maryville Christian is going to prepare us for the rest of the season.
“We just need more girls. We only have eight on the team. Last year we had six, so we see it growing. Coach (Grant) Redmond, who coaches our middle school girls, is really teaching them the fundamentals as they come up. When they come up to me in the future years, I see us having a really, really bright future.”
