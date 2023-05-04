The Heritage baseball team did not forget what happened the last time it faced the Governors at their home field.
In the midst of their worst stretch of the season, William Blount run-ruled the Mountaineers in six innings, one of their 10 consecutive losses from March 18 to April 1.
Heritage, however, hit its stride at the end of the regular season and avenged the prior loss in a meaningful way, staving off elimination while ending William Blount’s season with a 7-2 win in the elimination bracket of the District 4-4A Tournament Thursday night at Charlie Puleo Field.
The victory was the seventh over the last nine games for the No. 6-seed Mountaineers (10-22), and they advanced to face No. 4 Maryville in another elimination game today at 4:30 p.m. at Hardin Valley Academy. The season ends for the No. 5 Govs (18-15) just two games into the district tournament for the second consecutive year.
“It feels great. I love to put them out,” Heritage senior Dylan Varitek told The Daily Times. “It’s the best feeling in the world right now.”
Varitek (W) kept Heritage’s season alive in a dominant complete game. He allowed two runs in a shaky first inning; shortstop Justin Bell led off with a solo home run and third baseman Mark Sackermann added on with an RBI fielder’s choice.
That was all the Govs managed against Varitek, who found his groove for the rest of the night.
Heritage’s right-hander worked around seven hits and two walks to keep William Blount at bay. In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the Govs put two runners on, but each time, Varitek worked out of trouble. He struck out 11 batters on 114 pitches (75 strikes).
“It’s just how I roll, usually,” Varitek said. “First inning is usually kind of bad for me, but after that, it’s smooth sailing.”
“Hats off to Dylan,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett added. “Once he got past the first inning, he threw well ... He beat Bearden, and he beat a good William Blount team. Once he settled in, he started throwing strikes, his ball moved. He’s a competitor. Once we got him a big lead, I felt pretty good about it.”
The Mountaineers scored three in the third to give Varitek a lead — he aided his cause with an RBI double before a run-scoring wild pitch and a Brayden Cooper RBI single — but their biggest inning was the top of the seventh.
Entering the frame with a 3-2 lead, the Mountaineers received an insurance run from senior catcher Zander Melton, who cranked a solo shot to left center. The inning then unraveled for the Govs, as their third error of the night allowed two runs to score on what should have been a ground out.
Thursday was the second game in a row where defensive miscues burned the Govs. They allowed four unearned runs to Heritage a night after two errors and an unearned run cost them a win at Maryville.
“You want to be fundamentally sound, defensively,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We had a double play ball that took a tough hop on us. We want to clean things up there. Against good teams in our district, you can’t give them extra outs. Credit to them for taking advantage of that.”
Young was disappointed to see another season come to a premature end, especially for his seniors’ sake. That group was responsible for turning a WB program that went eight games under .500 in 2021 around, as they amassed 35 wins over the last two seasons.
“You see tears in their eyes,” Young said. “For teenage boys that’s not the cool thing to do, so you know how much it hurts them when they’re crying. I’m going to miss them, they’ve meant a lot to me personally.”
Heritage will look to keep its momentum going against Maryville, which lost to No. 1 Hardin Valley 11-1 Thursday night. A loss would mean the end of the Mountaineers’ magical run.
“Our kids came ready to play,” Bennett said. “They were fired up. We played a complete game. We pitched it well, we played good defense and we hit it. When you do those three things good, good things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.