DJ Burks took the direct snap and ran into a wall of white jerseys.
After being brought down for no gain, the Maryville offense lined up in the same formation on third down-and-goal and the snap once again went to Burks.
Burks powered his way through the West defensive line and into the end zone at Jim Renfro Field on his second try.
The sequence was a microcosm of the performance Maryville had on its home turf in a highly anticipated non-region clash with West — the No. 1 team in Class 5A — on Friday.
Even when West made a stop, Maryville’s offense quickly made up for it with a big play, many of which Burks was the beneficiary, including his 1-yard run in the second quarter to give Maryville a 21-0 lead in a game it went on to win 35-7.
“I thought (he was going to score the second time),” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “DJ is one of those guys that you’ve got to plan a way to get the ball in his hands. He’s just good with the football. He’s physical, he’s good. He’s so intuitive.”
Burks showcased his abilities as one of the most dynamic players on Maryville’s roster against West.
He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Jones early in the second quarter that gave Maryville a 7-0 lead, snagging the pass while simultaneously keeping both feet in bounds.
On Maryville’s first drive of the third quarter, Burks helped set up a Noah Vaughn rushing touchdown with two receptions that put the offense deep inside West territory.
He finished the night with five catches for 50 yards.
“We just prepped real well all week and in practices on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Burks said. “We just came out here and executed.”
After Burks was stopped on second down-and-goal, his approach on the following play didn’t change at all. He knew he was going to get into the end zone the next time the ball was in his hand.
That confidence was evident in the way he ran on the play, lowering his shoulder into West defenders and finding pay dirt standing up.
“Why not?,” Burks said. “We were on the 1-yard line and that’s all we needed so we went back to it and it ended up working.”
While Burks’ time at receiver has been limited this season, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving with 16 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
His success at the position has worked in part because of his athletic ability and the chemistry he has with Jones at quarterback.
Jones, who finished 12-of-16 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns against West, targets Burks because of what he can add after the catch.
“He’s real special,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys that’s real reliable, a guy that’s going to make a catch for you when you need him. He’s a really good runner, too, so if you get it to him in space, he’s going to make a play for you.”
According to Hunt, the on-field connection between Jones and Burks also works because of their off-the-field friendship.
“He and Carson I think have a pretty cool connection,” Hunt said. “Obviously they’ve been best friends for a long time. It shows. They do a great job and they both had a big night tonight.”
As Maryville (9-0, 4-0 Region 2-6A) gets set to finish the regular season Oct. 29 against Bradley Central and start what it hopes is a deep playoff run, Burks will continue to be a key feature in the offensive game plan.
“He does a great job being where he needs to be,” Hunt said. “He does a great job of being there on every play and that’s why he makes so many plays, because he’s always in the right spot. On offense, he’s just really good with the football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.