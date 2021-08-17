Eagleton College and Career Academy is one step closer to competing at the TSSAA level in the coming years after the organization’s Board of Control approved ECCA for membership Monday.
ECCA is planning to add a grade each year beginning with the ninth grade this school term and plan to only participate at the junior varsity level in all sports the next two years.
“It was fun because you feel like you’re official a little bit,” ECCA Athletic Director Michael Bosco told The Daily Times. “You feel like all the hard work that administration, teachers and kids have put in is going in the right direction.”
ECCA also plans to request a cooperative agreement with Samuel Everett School of Innovation at the high school level. The two schools already have a cooperative agreement at the middle school level.
Samuel Everett School of Innovation currently has a cooperative agreement with Heritage for girls soccer and William Blount for football and boys basketball, but those agreements will come to an end by the time ECCA introduces its varsity programs during the 2023-24 school year.
“It will streamline everything going forward,” Bosco said. “It allows for the rest of the co-ops with the other two high schools to phase out because Samuel Everett and Eagleton, we’re always going to be together because of our numbers.”
ECCA currently has an enrollment of 101 students and projects to have between 400-450 students once it has all four grade levels in school. That projection would slot ECCA as a Class 2A program in football, a Class AA program in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball and a Class A program in all other sports based on enrollment numbers for the 2021-23 classification cycle.
“We’re trying to build something for this community that they’ve never had because they’ve never had a high school,” Bosco said. “They’ve been a junior high at one point, so they had ninth graders in the building, but they’ve never been a high school.
“We’re trying to allow these kids to create a community school in Blount County. We’re just excited for the transition and everything going forward.”
