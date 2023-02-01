Eagleton coach Scott West saw everything Wednesday night that makes him optimistic about the Royals’ jump to a varsity schedule next season.
The Royals throttled the Greenback JV boys team, 72-33, inside Paul W. Gilley Gymnasium at Eagleton College and Career Academy, but it was the performances of their most important players that had West excited for their future.
Sophomore Nate Clemmer led the game’s scoring with 18 points and finished near a double-double with six rebounds. He was one of four Royals in double-digits, as Willard King (12 points), Carson Holbert (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Gio Hypolite-Jean (10 points, six rebounds) rounded out their scoring.
“For a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, we’re not bad,” West told The Daily Times. “I’ve got some really good kids. Nate Clemmer is a really good player. Gio Hypolite-Jean is a really good player, and he just turned 15. He’s a sophomore, but he’s a young sophomore. Austin Gredig is a really good player ... I look forward to what this team has coming.”
Eagleton left little doubt as to how the game would finish in the first quarter when it sprinted out to a 16-4 lead, with Chad Davis and Michael Payne responsible for Greenback’s only two field goals in the opening period. The Cherokees started to chip away at their deficit in the second, but Clemmer beat the buzzer with a jump-shot to bring the Royals half-time advantage to 13 points.
Greenback began the third quarter on a 7-2 run over the first one minute, 22 seconds, which forced West to take a timeout, his lead diminished to eight points, 35-27. Out of the break, Eagleton put the game away by holding the Cherokees without a score for the remainder of the quarter — a 23-0 extended run for the Royals over the final six minutes, 38 seconds of the third.
Greenback struggled to contain all of Eagleton’s scoring threats, and a switch from man to zone defense did not benefit the Cherokees like they had planned. The move to contain the Royals’ shooters opened up the paint for Hypolite-Jean and Clemmer, who did not miss. The duo combined for 16 of Eagleton’s 25 third-quarter points.
“They cut it to eight and you think, ‘Okay, here you go,’” West said. “And then I think we went on a (23-0) run and put it away. We’re capable of doing that, but we haven’t had a full squad for most of the year.”
The Royals are now 10-7 on the season and have a chance to finish 13-7, though their final matchup is a challenging one on the road against Williamsburg (Kentucky). Whether they finish winners of 10 of their last 11 games or not — Eagleton has won seven of its last eight — the Royals have already exceeded West’s expectations for the year, giving him every reason to be confident for their district jump in 2023-24.
“We’re a young team and a small school in our first year,” West said. “We’re getting ready for district play next year against Alcoa and GP (Gatlinburg-Pittman). We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I like the kids we have.
“If you told me at the beginning of the year that we would be as good as we have been, I would have thought, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ I think people know that Eagleton is here. They know that we’re coming. This is a place that, when you come, you’re going to play. This is not a middle school anymore, this is a high school. And we’re ready to compete.”
Greenback girls 42, Eagleton 40: Eagleton guard Natalie Murrell flew down the court and pulled up for a jump shot she had taken, and made, several times over the course of the game. The basketball hit the rim, but did not fall in.
Murrell’s shot as time expired was the final chance in Eagleton’s 42-40 loss to Greenback’s JV girls team Wednesday night inside Paul W. Gilley Gymnasium at Eagleton College & Career Academy. The Lady Royals had multiple chances to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but Greenback kept them from connecting.
Eagleton had the ball out of an 0:29 timeout, but the Lady Cherokees forced a turnover on the inbound pass. Greenback did not score on its offensive possession, giving the Lady Royals a chance to make something happen.
Murrell put up the initial shot, which missed, then forward Averie Lindsey grabbed the offensive rebound, but her put-back attempt also missed. Eagleton fouled and snared the rebound after a missed free throw, but Murrell’s last-second jumper was off the mark.
Murrell led Eagleton’s scoring with 15 points and Lindsey finished second with nine along with 10 rebounds.
Eagleton head coach Ian Britton was pleased with the way the Lady Royals executed their game plan and fought to the end despite the final outcome.
“I feel like most of them were good shots, we’ve just got to execute and knock them down,” Britton told The Daily Times. “And that comes with experience. I told them to keep their heads up, and it hurts me for them. That’s a good team (Greenback), they hit their shots. I was real impressed with their execution down the stretch. I was real proud of our girls for coming through and getting in the right spots, we’ve just got to knock them down.
“A lot of heart and effort. We got the shots we wanted, but we’re still learning how to hit them. That comes with dribbles and that comes with experience, and we don’t have a ton of that yet. That’s what it’s about, and I’m proud of them. Down the line, I felt like we played with a ton of effort. If they’re doing that, playing hard and helping each other, the score is going to take care of itself."
Eagleton led for almost the entirety of the first half, taking leads of 13-10 and 22-19 into the second quarter and halftime, respectively, but its inability to create separation was consequential in the third quarter.
After its offense was cold in the first half, the Lady Cherokees outscored Eagleton 17-13 in the third. Freshman guard Elizabeth Davis put Greenback ahead with a minute remaining in the quarter on a three-point play. Eighth-grader playing JV Emory McDonnell made four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone to keep Greenback’s chances alive. She nearly recorded a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
“Emory (McDonnell), an eighth grader, got a little hot,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “We felt like we had a mismatch with her, so we got her open in the corner and she hit a couple of threes. That really helped with the comeback. Offensively we were able to capitalize and find her. Whoever has the hot hand, you want to try and get the ball to them.”
The Lady Cherokees briefly surrendered the lead in the fourth quarter, but Davis, who led all scorers with 17 points and recorded five steals, made a free throw to tie the game at 41 all, and two more to put her team ahead for good, 42-40.
“It was good to see them battle back after being down,” Lucier said. “We got into a pressure type defense and turned them over. My freshman point guard Elizabeth Davis finished strong at the rim, so I was proud of that. Just holding composure there at the end of the game. She (Davis) hit free throws down the stretch to get us in a position to win.
“You’ve got to give it up to them (Eagleton). They did a great job and they’re really improving. Both teams fought really hard, I felt like it was a battle both ways.”
