KNOXVILLE — Elsa Morrison collided with Heritage third baseman Ellah Wheelon as she attempted to round third base and score on an errant throw from second baseman Roo Hayes, sending Wheelon to the dirt.
The Lady Mountaineers recovered and got the ball to freshman catcher Portlyn Bennett in time to tag out Morrison, but the umpires called obstruction on Wheelon and awarded the Lady Admirals with the run.
The play not only put Heritage in an early two-run hole — Hailey Nichols crossed home before Morrison — but it also took the wind out of its sails.
Farragut added two more runs in the inning and proceeded to cruise to an 8-2 victory Thursday at Hardin Valley Academy to win the District 4-4A championship.
“I didn’t see it happen, all I saw was her flying,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “I thought it was a little over the top with the contact, but they made the call. It’s not my call to make. We had the same play earlier in the season and we didn’t get the call.
“That set us on our heels and got us off our game. We have to be able to overcome these things.”
Ava Guzowski followed up the controversial call at third with a single and then Anna French plated the final two runs of a four-run third with a single.
The deficit doubled in the fifth when Rilee Kate Ragan hit an RBI single and a run scored on an error by Heritage left fielder Madison Phillips. Nichols called another four-run frame with a two-run single.
Heritage (21-6) put forth a small rally in the sixth, scoring two runs on a double by junior first baseman Claire Foister, but was unable to inch any closer.
The Lady Mountaineers left 10 runners on base.
It is the second consecutive year that Heritage has gotten to the district championship unbeaten only to lose to Farragut (29-5) twice and finish as runner-up.
The Lady Mountaineers rebounded from those defeats and reached the Class 4A sectionals after beating Powell in the Region 2-4A semifinals. It has a chance to continue down that same path this season, but it would like to add a region title along the way.
“Their message to each other was, ‘We lost the district. Now let’s win the region,’” Sherman said. “Hopefully we can get through the next opponent and see (Farragut) again.”
