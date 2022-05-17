KNOXVILLE — A goal by sophomore Seth Meade in the fifth minute and the ensuing moments of control created an impression that the Maryville boys soccer team was well on its way to at least two more games.
The feeling did not last long.
Knoxville West drew even before halftime and parlayed that momentum into a pair of second-half goals that led to Maryville suffering a season-ending 3-1 loss Tuesday at West High School in the Region 2-AAA semifinals.
“I was really encouraged by the early goal, and that was one of our objectives,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “We played so great in the opening 10 to 12 minutes. We had high pressure in the passing lanes and finished the ball, but you knew the game would even out and you kind of figured neither team would quit with the season we’ve had and they’ve had.
“We gave it everything we had, and the boys feel like they left everything out there.”
Maryville’s intensity paid off instantly as Meade out-raced a pair of West defenders to a lofted pass just outside the box, sliding a shot past the West goalkeeper for the early advantage.
Maryville (16-3-3) dominated possession of the ball for several minutes after Meade’s strike, but an injury to senior central midfielder Bryan Espinoza provided the opening West needed to flip the script.
Andrew Baker logged the equalizer in the 24th minute when a ball hit into traffic landed at his feet on the far side of the goal away from Maryville keeper Ben Ingleston.
“(Espinoza) is usually on the front line as a winger for us, but he knew he was going to play center mid (tonight), and he’s a good, strong, skilled player,” Bradford said. “We thought that would help us with their pressure because we knew they were big, strong and kept the ball well, and it was looking great, but when he got hurt, that was a small aspect of the turning point.
“When your down on your home field, you can’t do anything but fight back, and that’s what they did.”
West controlled the run of play the remainder of the first half but did not take advantage until after the intermission when Celo Meraz fired a strike from outside the box past the outstretched arms of Ingleston in the 45th minute.
An Alden Wilson penalty kick in the 56th minute gave West a two-goal advantage.
“That’s a really disappointing PK call,” Bradford said. “I know I’m far away from it, but right before that, there was an extremely controversial no-call that probably stymies play and doesn’t allow play to get to the other side.
“You have to question the officiating in that spot, but in general, I thought the officials, besides those two moments, did fine.”
Maryville had several opportunities to cut into the deficit over the final 20 minutes, including a 72nd-minute free kick from the right side of the box that fell harmlessly to the turf, but failed to capitalize.
Those final failures were an anomaly in an otherwise stellar season.
Maryville lost to two opponents all season, twice to Bearden and its final defeat to West. Bradford expressed a sense of underachieving but meant it as a compliment for a team that started the season without a defeat in its first 15 matches.
A state tournament berth always seemed like a possibility until the final buzzer sounded on the semifinal result.
“The guys took it the right way,” Bradford said. “It was so fun winning and winning and not losing. We didn’t know that was going to happen. We knew we had a good team, and we also that folks around didn’t know how good we were going to be.
“Just seeing how the make-up of the team came together with the players and a couple of position changes we were making, it was fun. This is one of my favorite seasons I’ve ever been a part of, and the guys made that happen.”
