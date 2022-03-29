Two quick goals combined with tight defense lead the Alcoa boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Seymour on Tuesday on the pitch at Alcoa Elementary.
“I think we played pretty well,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I was pleased with our urgency, and I was pleased with what we put on the field tonight. I would have like to have had a few more goals, I think we could’ve finished a few more. But overall, really pleased on how we played.”
The Tornadoes (3-2) set the offensive pace the entire first half. It took Alcoa’s Andrew Knight just two minutes to get the Tornadoes on the board. The lightning fast goal was assisted by his brother Jacob Knight.
Just a minute later the roles were reversed as Andrew Knight got passed the Eagles defender and passed to his brother in the corner. Jacob Knight was able to convert on the pass and put Alcoa up by two goals with 37:10 left in the first half.
The Tornadoes were locked in on the defensive side of the ball as well. Alcoa consistently put pressure on Seymour and limited their ability to get down field.
When the Eagles finally managed to get a shot off it was swallowed up by Alcoa’s keeper Jeremiah Hester.
“I don’t think we gave up a legitimate shot-on-goal, and that’s what we’ve challenged them to do.” Corley said. “We’ve not been really efficient the last couple matches, we made a couple of adjustments to our back line, and it played off.”
The Eagles (5-1-3) had a hard time containing the Knight brothers early but were able to adjust and limit their offensive presence as the game progressed.
“They came out with two quick goals,” Seymour coach Fred Ellis said. “Playing against a great team like that you can’t really afford to make mistakes. They were sound offensively and defensibly and won mid-field, they moved the ball well. I’m proud of the boys and the way they fought. We just can’t go down that early by a good team like that.”
The Eagles have been battle tested in their eight matches. Ellis looks to learn from the loss and take time to home in on the Eagles’ mistakes as Seymour will have a week to prepare for their next match.
“We’re definitely going to work on our conditioning,” Ellis said.
“We’ve played a lot of soccer in the past two weeks. We have got to get better at finding feet and making good quick passes. We’re going to get back at it and work hard against Morristown West”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.