GREENBACK— In a matchup of youth against youth, Eagleton outshot Greenback early to jump out to a double-digit lead and held on for a 58-49 victory on Lori Thompson Blankenship Court on Thursday.
The Royals were led by freshman Austin Gredig, who hit for 12 of his 24 game-high points in the first eight minutes as Eagleton (4-6) scored the final 11 points of the quarter to take an early 17-8 lead. Gredig hit three of the five Eagleton 3-pointers in the first half.
“We were probably 40 percent (on 3-point shots), and that’s not terrible,” Eagleton coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “We took some bad ones, like late in the game we took one that we didn’t need to take, with an 11-point lead, but that’s a sophomore. Our kids did pretty good, we fought and scrapped.”
Eagleton’s roster consists of freshmen and sophomores except for one senior, Colton Wall (8 points). Sophomore Nate Clemer followed Gredig in scoring with 12 points. Gio Hypolite-Jean, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, scored only four points but added three blocks and three assists posting up and finding cutters, and made a presence inside that caused Greenback to alter or forgo several shots.
Greenback (7-9) played mostly junior varsity players. Junior Michael Payne saw his first court time of the season after breaking an ankle in football. Payne hit his first shot, from beyond the arc, and finished with five points in limited minutes.
“(Payne) is probably one of the best defenders we have, but he is not at 100%,” Greenback assistant coach Time Vineyard said. “He hasn’t gotten all his quickness back, but hopefully around district tournament time, we can get him in there to definitely help us.”
The Cherokees were led by sophomore Garrett Giles, who finished with 21 points despite playing in only the second and fourth quarters.
The teams were tied 8-all after five minutes ,but Eagleton went into a full-court press, which led to five Greenback turnovers. Gredig hit two of his treys and one running floater as Eagleton ran the final 11 points unanswered and started the next period with another bomb.
Giles responded for Greenback, scoring nine points and, aided by a trey from Logan Kent, helping the Cherokees trim the lead down to 29-24 at the break.
Greenback cut the lead to 37-33 early in the third quarter, but the Royals responded with Hypolite-Jean assisting Gredig for a layup, then scoring inside on his own. Carson Holbert scored his only points of the game but made a dramatic presence with a trey at the buzzer to return the double-digit lead at 44-34 entering the final quarter.
Giles returned to action for the final quarter and scored 12, mostly at the free-throw line, as Eagleton had trouble stopping his twisting drives inside, but Greenback could not trim the deficit much more and Eagleton left with the 58-49 road win.
As head coach of the junior varsity, Vineyard took the coaching reins for the Cherokees and mentioned that Greenback also wanted to rest most varsity players in preparation of entering District 4-1A competition with a long trip to Midway today.
“We’re excited to get back into district play,” Vineyard said. “Hopefully we can compete for the district title this year. If we continue to play at the level we have been, that is something that we can attain.”
Eagleton will host Paideia Academy of Knoxville in a girls-boys doubleheader today.
