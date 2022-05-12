The Heritage softball team seemed to be on the verge of starting one of its patented comebacks.
Heritage sophomore left fielder Izzie Hayes hit a hard grounder through the middle of the infield with the Lady Mountaineers trailing by seven runs in the fourth and the bases loaded.
A single would have scored two runs and brought the top of the lineup to the plate. Instead, Farragut shortstop Ava Guzowski ranged over, scooped it up and stepped on second base for the inning-ending force out.
It was those types of plays that No. 1-seed Farragut made and No. 3 Heritage did not that made the difference in a 14-4 loss for the Lady Mountaineers on Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“I told them, ‘Hey look, the difference is they’re making plays and we’re not,’” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “Not that they made tremendous plays, but they made the plays.
“If we score there, we might have got a little life and maybe had a shot at making it interesting, but it didn’t happen.”
The loss forces a winner-take-all game between Heritage (20-11) and Farragut (35-3-1) for the District 4-4A championship at 6 p.m. today at John Sevier.
The margin of error that came with having a game in hand played a part in the Lady Mountaineers falling into a sizable hole early.
Heritage committed three errors in the top of the first, resulting in two runs coming across to score.
A fourth error in the second led to another run before Farragut center fielder Sarah Livingston laced a RBI double to center that gave the Lady Admirals a 4-0 lead.
Farragut added three in the third and another in the fourth before Heritage managed to put a run on the board.
“After last night, knowing we clinched (a spot in the region), I think we came out a little complacent,” Sherman said. “They still have to beat us tomorrow, but that’s a dang good softball team and nobody else can tell me different on that.
“They’re probably still the favorite to win state, but they’ve lost to two teams that we’ve beaten, so we know we have a chance. We just have to play better defense.”
Heritage may have cost itself a chance to celebrate a district championship with its bevy of miscues, but it can make up for that with a better performance in less than 24 hours.
“We just have to come out relaxed, come out ready to play and have fun,” Sherman said. “We have nothing to lose because we’re not going home if we do.
“We just have to come out with a better focus because we still want to win.”
