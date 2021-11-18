Olivia Colston has long loved Virginia.
The first time she stepped on campus, the Alcoa senior and rower knew right away she was meant to be in Charlottesville.
“I actually went to a camp the summer after my eighth-grade year,” Colston told The Daily Times. “I met the coaches, saw the campus, the water. I just loved it. I fell in love right then and there. So right when the recruiting process started for me, I knew Virginia was on the top of my list.”
Colston made her future at Virginia official as she signed with the school’s rowing program Thursday during a ceremony held at Alcoa High School.
“It was just so surreal being able to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my dream school,’ and finally having the opportunity to go there was just amazing,” Colston said.
Colston rows on the club circuit for TriStar Rowing. The organization has about 85 members and offers rowing programs for elementary-age children to adults.
In the nearly six years TriStar coach Katie Moore has mentored Colston, she has seen her improvement.
“She started strong and she has continued to just grow with her leadership skills, her rowing skills, her strength, being a great teammate,” Moore said. “She’s just continued to grow tremendously throughout those six years.”
That improvement came with a price. Colston sacrificed sleep, free time and more to excel both athletically and academically.
“I’ve had early mornings, late nights, just putting in as much work as possible on the water, off the water,” Colston said.
In Virginia, she will be joining a rowing program that is one of the most dominant in the country. Virginia has won the ACC rowing championship every year but one in its 21 years of existence. The Cavaliers won their 11th straight ACC title and finished fifth in the NCAA Rowing Championships last season.
“I knew I wanted to row in college no matter what level, DI, DII, DIII,” Colston said. “I just knew I wanted to do that because it’s been such a big part of my life through middle school and high school. So that was one thing I was looking at and Virginia definitely has one of the greatest programs.”
Colston’s senior schedule is busy: her team is transitioning from fall to winter work now, and spring will be its major racing season before nationals in the summer.
Such is the life of a prep rower, but she has the proper support system in place as she finishes her TriStar tenure and readies for college rowing.
“It’s been really good,” Colston said. “A little bit crazy at times, pretty busy, but it’s been really, really nice to just have my school people who support me and then also have the team behind me. It’s just been really nice to have that second family.”
For Moore, Colston’s signing with Virginia is yet another example of the positives that can come from young athletes embarking on rowing careers.
“It is incredibly exciting for her and for our team and our community to be going to one of the best rowing schools in the country,” Moore said. “I think it will definitely kind of kick-start a conversation about how much opportunity there is in rowing even though we’re in an area where rowing is not super popular.
“Just to show how much opportunity there is if you just get started.”
