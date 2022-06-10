KNOXVILLE — Three well-struck balls in the final two at-bats of the bottom of the third inning and to start the fourth indicated Tennessee had solved Notre Dame graduate right-hander Austin Temple.
It was far too late.
The Fighting Irish hit a home run in each of the first four innings, the death knell being a three-run shot from Jack Brannigan in the top of the fourth that led to No. 1 Tennessee suffering an 8-6 defeat Friday in the opening game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
“They played well and we didn’t, and that’s part of the deal,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “You have to take the good with the bad. I think we’re fortunate the score is the way that it was because I think they played a really good baseball game and if you broke down all the phases of the game, other than baserunning because we didn’t have anything pop up there, we weren’t as good as I think we’re capable of being.”
Notre Dame (39-14) jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a two-run home run by first baseman Carter Putz in the first, a solo shot from second baseman Jared Miller in the second and a two-run bomb off the bat of designated hitter Jack Zyska in the third.
Notre Dame tied a season-high with four home runs in the opener.
After stranding a combined three runners in the first two innings, Tennessee (56-8) put it together in the third, even if the run total did not show it.
Junior shortstop Cortland Lawson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and junior left fielder Seth Stephenson followed with a walk. Junior right fielder Jordan Beck just missed a three-run home run two batters later, hitting a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field to plate the Vols’ first run.
Junior center fielder Drew Gilbert almost left the yard as well on the ensuing at-bat, curving one in front of the right-field foul pole before lining out to left to end the inning.
Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth after Brannigan’s bomb. Temple then walked redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega on four pitches.
Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett wasted no time pulling Temple to prevent Tennessee from finding any hope.
“This is a three-game series, and I love our bullpen, but if you can snake another inning out of the starter, it just helps you down the road,” Jarrett said. “I mean, you have to win two of these games. ... We felt like Temple was still at a point where he could get us through that, but from the inning before on, we had the matchup guys on alert. Not ready, but close enough that they could get ready if we felt like it was time to do it.”
Tennessee added a self-inflicted wound to being put on the brink of elimination when Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the fifth for arguing balls and strikes.
Gilbert will serve a one-game suspension during the second game of the best-of-three series, which is slated to start at 2 p.m. today, while Anderson will sit for the next three games.
Their absence, however, did not prevent Tennessee from issuing a final stand.
Lipscomb drilled a two-out, two-run double that bounced in front of Notre Dame shortstop Zack Prajzner and then caromed off his glove to the left-field wall.
Ortega proceeded to strike out with the tying run on deck. Tennessee went 1-for-16 with runners on base, including two strikeouts and a groundout after freshman Christian Moore led off the eighth with a pinch-hit walk.
Beck hit a solo home run to right-center in the ninth, but the Vols did not put any additional pressure on Notre Dame closer Jack Findlay.
It is the third consecutive game that Tennessee has pitched itself into a deficit of four runs or more. It found a way to come back against Campbell and Georgia to win the Knoxville Regional without ever facing elimination.
The Vols could not come through for a third time and are now one loss in the next two days away from a disappointing end to dominant season.
“When you play in our league and you get to that (rubber match) on Sunday, which fortunately it took awhile for us to get to experience that, but when we did, we brought this up,” said. “This is a cutthroat game, and it has an elimination-type feel. You can label this one differently, but it’s still baseball, it’s still a really good team and it’s still the same vibe ... where it’s all on the line.
“You might as well say it to yourself because it ain’t going anywhere ... but then you have to put it in your back pocket because it’s not going to change the fact that you’re playing baseball tomorrow.”
