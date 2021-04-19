The Maryville baseball team was well-aware of the task at hand in its game against Lenoir City on Monday.
“We knew that Lenoir City was throwing their guy today, and he’s beaten several people,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “They played Farragut 3-2 last week. They beat Heritage and West. We knew that we needed to come out and be focused.”
Mission accomplished.
The Rebels dominated the Panthers, 9-2, combining a strong offensive showing with superb pitching to cruise to the District 4-AAA win. Maryville scored eight runs across the first two innings to go ahead early and never waver.
“Really proud of the guys,” Sullivan said. “As I always say, win the first inning. We did that today and then came back in the second inning and just put the nail in the coffin on that guy and got to the bullpen, which was really good.”
The Rebels (16-7-1, 6-4 District 4-AAA) wasted no time kick-starting their offense. Josh Seiler scored on a passed ball and Isaiah French batted in Justin Millsaps with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, giving Maryville a 2-0 lead.
Lenoir City (11-9, 2-7) responded with its own run on a sacrifice fly during the top of the second, but it paled in comparison to what Maryville would do in its next chance at bat.
The Rebels scored six runs in the bottom of the inning; Seiler batted in D.J. Burks with a single, then he and Millsaps came around on a Riley Orr triple. Ty Elder scored on an error and Daniel Hughes batted in Brady Powell and French to conclude Maryville’s strong inning with an 8-1 advantage.
“Just got to stay focused and just really be in the game is the main part (of performing well),” said Hughes, who had two RBIs in four at-bats,. “Be a team player.”
That pitcher Sullivan cited, Lenoir City’s Wyatt Collins? He was replaced on the mound just one out into Maryville’s side.
“We put up crooked numbers in the first and second inning, and just got that guy out of there,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t let him settle in in the first. He had a little trouble finding the zone early, and our hitters had great discipline ... And then in the second inning, we just hit the ball and took advantage of base running and things like that.”
Maryville added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Brody McMurray scoring on a Millsaps’ sacrifice fly. Meanwhile, their defense stayed taut, continually holding Lenoir City’s offense without any runs.
The Panthers scored one run in the top of the seventh, but it ultimately was moot, as a flyout to Hughes ended the game in blowout fashion for the Rebels.
Orr led Maryville with two hits in four plate appearances. Seiler, Millsaps, Powell, French and Busks all tallied walks for Maryville.
Brock Garner started on the mound for the Rebels and pitched the whole game, allowing just the two runs and six hits. He struck out five batters.
“Brock Garner did a really good job putting up zeroes, and our offense did a really good job of taking advantage of several two-strike approach hits,” Sullivan said. “We ran the bases really effectively today, stole a bunch of tags. It was a total team effort, and I thought we made some good defensive plays.”
The Rebels will play at Heritage at 6 p.m. Wednesday before finishing the week with a home matchup against Bearden. Both are district games.
“I think we’re playing well right now,” Sullivan said. “We need to get three wins this week. We have a big game against Heritage on Wednesday and then another game against Bearden on Saturday. So we need to get after those two, get three district wins this week.”
