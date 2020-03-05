Senior forward Ashton Maples knew he would have the opportunity to jumpstart Maryville in its pursuit of the program’s first region championship since 2014-15.
The Rebels figured Oak Ridge junior forward Jonathan Milloway would be quick to help on defense, leaving Maples free to shoot.
It took 30 seconds for the opportunity to manifest itself and Maples took advantage, burying a 4 from the corner to initiate an early scoring spurt that set the tone Thursday for the Rebels in a 61-48 win over Oak Ridge.
“All of us can shoot, so any given night one of us is going to make the shot,” Maples told The Daily Times. “He thought I was the guy to hit it tonight, and anything I can do to help the team is what I’m going to do.”
Maryville (29-4) will host Dobyns-Bennett (19-13) in the Class AAA sectionals at 7 p.m. Monday with a chance to end a five-year drought of reaching the state tournament. The Rebels defeated the Indians, 73-58, during the opening week of the season on Nov. 23.
Senior guard A.J. Davis scored on a fastbreak 25 seconds after Maples’ 3, and Maples added another layup off an assist from senior guard Joe Anderson on Maryville’s next possession. Junior Jack Brown added a pair of free throws with six minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter to cap a 9-0 run that forced Oak Ridge (26-5) to call an early timeout.
“It gave us energy right off the bat,” Maples said. “We had a good mindset coming into the game because we knew they were a great team, and everything went well for us in the first quarter.”
The Rebels were unable to pull away in the first half, entering the intermission with a 31-22 advantage, but a 3-pointer from junior guard Josh Seiler on the first possession of the third quarter opened the floodgates.
Seiler scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the period to give Maryville a 20-point cushion entering the fourth.
“We’ve been good all year in the third quarter, and at halftime right before we came back out, I asked Josh if he had a 3 in him if we ran a set for him at the top of the key and he said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll make it,” Eldridge said. “He sticks it, and from that point on he made three in a row (from 3) and the game is over.”
The Rebels cruised with a more well-rounded effort than the one it used to reach the region championship.
Anderson scored 35 points against Clinton on Tuesday but operated as more of a pass-first point guard versus Oak Ridge, tallying 12 points while getting his teammates involved. Brown and Maples registered 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Davis added eight.
“I think we need Joe just as much as we ever have, but I think those other guys, as they have played throughout the year, have gained so much more confidence that they’re willing to take a little bit on their shoulders and that was evident tonight.
“It speaks volumes about our guys and how hard they’ve worked in practice and just our makeup and who we are.”
The confidence the Rebels have in everybody surrounding its Class AAA Mr. Basketball finalist was evident on its first possession Thursday as it operated to get a look for a player Oak Ridge was willing to leave open.
Maryville never looked back afterward, securing one final home game in a gymnasium it has posted a 13-1 record in this season.
“We’ve put in so much work in this gym, and now we just need to finish the job,” Maples said. “That’s what our mindset is right now because this gym is a special place.”
