The nerves Matthew Clemmer felt leading up to his first start at Maryville vanished in an instant.
The senior quarterback, who transferred from William Blount in the offseason, dropped back on the first play from scrimmage and fired a swing pass out to Noah Vaughn. The senior running back raced down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown that got Clemmer's debut and Maryville's season opener off to a perfect start.
"The nerves were definitely built up, but when that's the first play, it definitely helps out a bit," Clemmer told The Daily Times. "(Vaughn) is a special player."
Maryville parlayed that quick start into a rout of Heritage, scoring on its first five offensive possessions en route to a 45-7 victory Thursday inside Shields Stadium.
The Mountaineers (0-1) had two opportunities to dash the Rebels' early offensive success but failed to force a turnover on downs on a pair of fourth-down attempts. Vaughn rushed for three yards to convert a fourth-and-one at the Maryville 43-yard line and then Clemmer pitched a short flare to junior running back Gage LaDue for a 34-yard touchdown on the second fourth down seven plays later.
LaDue punched in a 4-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter. Clemmer extended Maryville's lead to 28-0 when he found junior wide receiver Zeek McCoy behind the Heritage defense for a 34-yard touchdown.
LaDue scored his third touchdown hauling in a throw from Clemmer off a play-action bootleg to make it 35-0 with four minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first half.
"You want to start strong, but you want to build confidence, too," Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. "Offensively, when you're able to execute at a high level and score like we did, you start to build confidence."
Heritage finally made a defensive stand on Maryville's next possession but were unable to chew the rest of the clock. The Rebels (1-0) picked up 18 yards on six plays in the final minute to set up a 47-yard field goal by senior kicker Corbin Price.
Maryville turned to its second unit after halftime, putting an end to Clemmer's debut, which ended with him completing 16 of his 24 passes for 259 words and four touchdowns.
"Matthew, I thought, had a really nice first game," Hunt said. "He doesn't press, he doesn't get too high or too low, and that's what I love about him. You can coach him hard or pat him on the rear end and he's the same guy. He's really smart and he knows exactly what he has to work on, but I thought he had a great night.
"He's a guy, like a lot of guys on our offense, who is going to improve all year long and it's going to be fun to watch."
Heritage will attempt to build off that late score when it hosts Campbell County at 7 p.m. Friday.
Maryville will face a stiffer challenge when it travels to face reigning Class 5A state champion Powell at 7 p.m. Thursday (TV: MyVLT).
"It's amazing when you watch the start of the year in years past versus the end of the year how much you change," Hunt said. "We're still trying to figure some things out, and it will take us a few weeks to do it.
"We still have a long way to go, but I'm really pleased with how we started. Heritage is going to win some football games this season. They're competing, they're playing hard, and I think coach (Joe Osovet) is going to do just fine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.