KNOXVILLE — Less than 24 hours after Tennessee sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Wright State, senior shortstop Liam Spence gave a packed Lindsey Nelson Stadium another reason to roar, picking up where Gilbert left off with a leadoff home run.
Thus began Tennessee’s shelling of Liberty.
The No. 3 Vols clubbed five home runs — a program record for an NCAA tournament game — in the first three innings to erase any thoughts of the letdown losses that followed heroic moments against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, leading to a 9-3 victory over the Flames on Saturday to advance to the regional final.
“I think they’ve learned their lessons, and not that that they ever did anything wrong in the past, but you have to navigate through the waters of our league, tournament games like we did in Hoover and then just emotional wins,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “We’ve had a lot of emotional wins and losses, and I always tell the kids that if it’s the first time you’re doing something or a new set of circumstances, it’s not like you can’t do well if you approach it well, but it certainly helps when you have all the practice we’ve had.”
Tennessee (47-16) set the stage for a home run derby with two more dingers in the second, the first being a solo shot from senior first baseman Luc Lipcius followed by a three-run bomb from Spence to left-center.
The assault on Liberty starter Dylan Cumming continued in the third when Gilbert homered off the batter’s eye in center followed by Lipcius blasting it over the structure two batters later to chase Cumming off the mound.
The Vols have hit nine home runs in their two regional games thus far.
“It was kind of just a build-up of what we’ve been doing in practice, our early work and BP,” Lipcius said. “You just get good pitches to hit, swing at them and barrel them, and on days like today and yesterday they’ll go out.
“Lindsey (Nelson Stadium) has been playing in our favor, and we’ll try to keep it going.”
Tennessee was limited to three hits over the final 6 1/3 innings, but its slugging showcase in the early frames was enough to withstand a late Liberty rally.
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell tossed five shutout innings before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing a single to Trey McDyre followed by a one-out walk from Brady Gulakowski. An error by Tennessee third baseman Jake Rucker allowed McDyre to score, ushering sophomore left-hander Kirby Connell from the bullpen.
Connell promptly served up an RBI single to Logan Mathieu and a fielding error by right fielder Jordan Beck on the play that allowed another run to score. A Gary Betts double and an Aaron Anderson walk to lead off the seventh represented the Flames last attempt at a comeback, but junior right-hander Camden Sewell shut it down with a strikeout and inning-ending double play.
Tennessee senior designated hitter Pete Derkay put any thoughts of another rally to bed with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth.
“Camden and (Redmond Walsh) are the two guys we envisioned finishing this game out for us … and maybe (Sewell) threw one or two more innings, but he was efficient in his pitch count,” Vitello said. “The kid picked up where he left off in Hoover.”
Duke hit six home runs to eliminate Wright State earlier in the day, setting up a bout with Liberty at 2 p.m. today to decide who will play Tennessee in the regional final to follow immediately after. The second game of the final will be played at 1 p.m. Monday if necessary.
