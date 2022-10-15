A 16-13 statement victory for Heritage over No. 8 Sevier County could have become a pipe dream before halftime.
Sevier County reached the red zone on each of its first three offensive possessions but failed to score a single point.
“We’ve been talking all week about how we needed to get stops on third and fourth down, so we can get our offense on the field,” senior defensive back Ryan Butler said. “We accomplished that, and as a defense, we were feeling good after that.”
The Smoky Bears (6-2, 2-2 Region 2-5A) received the opening kickoff and orchestrated a 13-play drive that came to a screeching halt when Heritage (4-4, 2-2) forced quarterback Mason Ellis to throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-14 from the Heritage 21-yard line.
After a Heritage three-and-out, Sevier County once again marched down the field, this time in 16 plays, before junior safety Reece Hickey put an end to the threat with an interception inside the 10.
Another three-and-out and an ensuing 9-yard punt gave the Smoky Bears possession at the Heritage 20, but the Mountaineers forced a fourth-and-one and stuffed Sevier County running back Bryson Lane at the line of scrimmage.
“It was a great job by the defense,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “We knew exactly what they were going to be in with (Ellis) at quarterback. We had the right pressure dialed in. The linebacker fit it the right way, and we got a stop. We told him all week that he had to make that play, and he was able to do that.”
The three defensive stops seemingly sparked the offense, who responded to the second fourth-down stop with a 4-play, 89-yard drive capped by a 4-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Wesley Deck.
“That gave us a lot of energy because we knew our defense wanted to step up, and that’s what they did,” Deck said. “As an offense, we appreciate that.”
The rest is history.
An hour-and-a-half power outage at halftime was followed by a pressure-packed second half.
Deck punched in a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown with one minute, 35 seconds remaining and Butler sealed the victory with a leaping interception in the final seconds.
The celebration that ensued following a statement victory over the eighth-ranked team in Class 5A would not have been possible if not for a trio of pivotal stops throughout the first half.
